The Herald-News Sports Roundup: Ava Nepkin MVP as Lincoln-Way East takes Plainfield North title

AURORA — Lincoln-Way East’s girls volleyball team topped Lockport 25-23, 25-21 in the title match of the 32-team Plainfield North Invitational on Saturday at the Great Lakes Center.
Lincoln-Way East went 2-0 in Friday’s pool play, defeating Riverside-Brookfield 19-25, 25-18, 15-8 and Joliet Catholic Academy, 25-22, 25-23. In Gold Bracket play, the Griffins beat Loyola Academy, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 and Marist 25-19, 10-25, 15-9 before meeting Lockport for the title.
Lincoln-Way East’s Ava Nepkin was named tournament MVP. She had 23 kills and 15 digs in the three matches Saturday. Teammates Jada James (18 kills Saturday) and Tamia Maddox were also named all-tournament.
Lockport (4-2) reached the title match by beating Hinsdale Central 25-21, 24-26, 15-10 in the Gold quarterfinals and Lake Central, Ind., 27-25, 25-21 in the semifinals. In pool play Friday, Lockport beat Geneva, 25-21, 25-9 and Plainfield North, 25-21, 25-23.
In the title match, the Porters were led by Grace Juergens (six kills), Lainey Green (14 assists, four aces), Payton Malinoski (12 digs), and Jenna Kolosta (four kills, 1 block). Malinowski and Green were named all-tournament.
Plainfield North, which had all-tournament selections in Lauren Jansen and Jackie Gladstein, won the Silver Bracket, while Bolingbrook, which saw Olivia Vaughn named all-tournament, won the Bronze Bracket.
Football
Salt Fork 48, Dwight 19: Connor Telford threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Hilt for Dwight (0-1) and also ran for a 44-yard TD. Dawson Carr added an 11-yard scoring run for the Trojans, who visit Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin in Week 2.
Boys Soccer
Minooka 2, Normal Community 1: Minooka (3-0) got goals from Roger Valles and Kevyn Garcia, with assists coming from Ben Wolcott and Diego Escobedo. Tyler Hall made five saves in goal for the Indians.
St. Laurence 2, Lincoln-Way West 1: The Warriors fell to 2-1 after the loss in the Windy City Classic.
War on 34 Tournament: Morris lost twice Saturday, falling 8-0 to Geneseo and 5-3 to Lanark-Eastland. On Friday, Morris (2-2) beat DePue, 6-0, as Nick Webber had a hat trick, Ben Salzman scored two goals and sophomore Donovan Smith also scored. Assists came from Ryker Anderson (2), Angel Valderrama, and Connor Ahearn.
Boys Cross Country
Normal West Invitational: Plainfield South won the title with 27 points, while Minooka finished second with 79. Plainfield South had four of the top five finishers, as Camyn Viger took first in 15:15, B.J. Sorg was third in 15:22, Dylan Maloney was fourth in 15:31 and Ethan Reynoso was fifth in 15:36. Tyler Anderson (16th, 16:44) rounded out the Cougar scoring.
Minooka runners included Zack Balzer (2nd, 15:12), Tyler Herrera (13th, 16:32), Ben Resar (20th, 16:53), Nick Paugys (26th, 17:06) and Ben Paugys (32nd, 17:21).
Lincoln-Way Central finished third with 100 points. Ethan Hoff (14th, 16:41) led the Knights, followed by Evan Jensen (21st), Devin Smith (25th), Leo Grzesiak (27th) and Braden Hoff (31st).
Girls Cross Country
Normal West Invitational: Minooka took the title with 29 points, placing all five runners in the top 11 to finish well ahead of runner-up Washington’s total of 61. The Indians were led by Ella McCollom (1st, 18:47), Maya Ledesma (3rd, 19:02), Gabby Kics (4th, 19:08), Taya Gummerson (10th, 19:51) and Kylie Myers (11th, 20:01).
Lincoln-Way West was fifth with 158 points, led by Chloe Miller in 15th place.
Girls Tennis
Lincoln-Way Central Quad: Morris went 3-0, beating Lincoln-Way Central 3-2 and sweeping T.F. South and Minooka 5-0 each.
Singles players Gretchen Zarbock and Julia Borgstrom all went 3-0, as did doubles team Meghan Bzdill and Shreya Patel. The doubles teams of Faith Bogard and Keira Kjellesvik and Faith Ragan and Abby Henson both went 2-1.