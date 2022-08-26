Girls volleyball: Morris upends Coal City in straight sets

COAL CITY – When neighboring rival schools meet in any athletic competition the records usually can be thrown out the window. The game in question is going to be close and points will be well-earned.
Such was the case Thursday night when the Morris and Coal City girls volleyball teams squared off at Coal City. Each team had won its first two matches of the season, setting up a battle of unbeatens with members of both schools’ football teams – which meet Friday night in Morris – on opposite ends of the bleachers.
It took Morris a little while to get its bearings before the boisterous crowd, but they were able to come away with a 25-21, 25-19 win, sparked by senior Hanna Lauterbach, who recently committed to play for Missouri Southern State next season.
Lauterbach led Morris (3-0) with six kills and she added five blocks from the middle. Lauterbach’s back-to-back blocks in the second set gave Morris an 18-15 lead after Coal City had tied it at 15 a few points earlier.
“It took us a little while, but once we found our mojo we were good,” Lauterbach said. “The blocks kind of got us started and we pulled away after that.
“This was a good match. It’s always fun to play in a rivalry game like this. A lot of the girls on both teams know each other, so that makes it fun.”
Fittingly, Lauterbach ended the match with an ace. The ball hit the tape on top of the net, tumbled over and fell where no Coal City player could reach it.
“I had a couple of those tonight,” Lauterbach said. “My heart jumped a little when it hit the net, but it went over.
“It was fun to have the football team in the stands cheering. It’s great to have a big student section. If we keep winning, hopefully we will keep having big student sections.”
After Lauterbach, Natalie Lawton had five kills for Morris, while Ava Smith had three. Haylee Dunne led with 10 assists, and Mia Olvera had five.
“Coming off our game Tuesday [against Pontiac], this was a step up in competition,” Morris coach Scott Howell said. “It took a little while to gather ourselves. No matter what, a Morris-Coal City match is going to be a good one. It’s always tight with them.
“Hanna was outstanding tonight, and all the seniors have stepped forward. They know this is the team that they want to have go far, and they are putting in the work. We were able to spread the ball around well. This might be the deepest team I have had as far as hitters. We have always had that one go-to player, but now we have a lot of girls that can put it down, and that makes us hard to defend.”
Coal City (2-1) jumped out to a 6-2 lead early in the first set and led 12-6 after an ace by Makalya Henline. Morris pulled to within 12-9 and eventually tied it at 15 on a Coaler net violation. Smith then served two straight aces, and Morris got a point on a Lauterbach kill and another on a Coal City hitting error to put Morris ahead, 19-15. Coal City got to within 24-21 on a kill by Bella Veraveic, but Morris’ Emma Leavitt ended the first set with a kill.
The Coalers led early in the second set by the same 6-2 score before Morris rallied to tie it at 7. Coal City then got three straight points, including an ace by Henline and a kill by Veraveic. The hosts answered with an ace by Olvera and tied it at 10 on a four-hit violation. The match went back and forth until Lauterbach’s two kills gave Morris the momentum it needed.
“This is a perfect early-season match for us,” Coal City coach Pam McMurtrey said. “We played well, but the girls got down on themselves a little bit. But they are good, smart, athletic girls, and they will bounce back. A match like this shows us what we need to work on.
“We had some good stretches, but we missed some key serves. Our setters spread the ball around well, and Makenzie Henline [team-high six kills] did a real good job.”