The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Hinsdale Central came from behind for an 11-25, 25-14, 25-15 win on Wednesday.
Bolingbrook fell to 1-1 on the year after the nonconference contest.
Benet Academy 2, Romeoville 0: At Wheaton, Demi Cole had four kills and two blocks and Kameron Blizniak had 17 assists at the Wheaton North Blue-Gold Tournament. The Spartans fell in straight games 25-15, 25-16 dropping to 0-2 on the season.
Lyons Township 2, Lockport 1: At Lockport, in their season opener, the Porters fell in a wild nonconference match to the Lions. Lyons took the match 25-18, 25-27, 25-16. Grace Juergens led the Porters with five kills and Payton Malinoski had 11 digs. Lainey Green chipped in 18 digs for Lockport (0-1).
Girls Golf
Lincoln-Way West 166, Lincoln-Way East 174: At New Lenox, Kaylee Dwyer carded the lowest round of the day with a 37 as the Warriors won the SouthWest Suburban Conference match over the Griffins.
Girls Tennis
Neuqua Valley 5, Plainfield North 2: At Naperville, the Panthers fell in a nonconference match to the Wildcats.
Plainfield East 4, Bolingbrook 3: At Bolingbrook, East evened its record on the season to 1-1 with the nonconference match win over the Raiders.