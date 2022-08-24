The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, August 23

In what came down to mere inches, Bolingbrook’s Vincent Defarno edged out Trent Anderson of Sandburg to take to top honors in the Blue Division of the SWSC preseason cross country meet.
Bolingbrook finished second in the team race to Sandburg falling by just four points. In the Red Division, Lincoln-Way Central won the team title in the Red Division led by senior Ethan Hoff’s fourth-place overall finish.
On the girl’s side, Lincoln-Way East tied with Sandburg for the team title in the Blue Division. Sophomore Kara Waishwell was the top finisher for the Griffins placing third. Lincoln-Way Central completed the Red Division sweep taking the top spot in the team race.
Boys Soccer
Lincoln-Way West 2, Victoria Soto 1 (PK): At Joliet, Rylan Decker came up with a big save to preserve the season-opening win for the Warriors at the Windy City Classic. West (1-0) scored in the second half and won the battle of penalty kicks 5-4.
Reed-Custer 5, Westmont 1: At Westmont, Reed-Custer jumped out to a 2-1 halftime advantage and never looked back in its season opening nonconference win. R-C (1-0) scored three times in the second half to break open a one-score game.
Plainfield East 2, Downers Grove South 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals opened up the 2022 season with a nonconference shut out win over the visiting Mustangs.
Shepard 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1 (PK): At Plainfield, a wild penalty kick shootout saw the Astros edge out the Knights 8-7 in kicks. Nico Espinosa scored the lone goal for the Knights.
Lockport 6, Thornton-Fractional United 1: At Lockport, down 1-0 at half? No problem for the Porters as they scored six unanswered goals to take the contest as part of the Windy City Classic. Nate Blazewski tied the match early in the second half and Dom Williams put Lockport (1-0) ahead for good with 15 minutes remaining.
Minooka 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At Bourbonnais, Joey Maffeo scored twice leading Minooka (1-0) to the season-opening win. Roger Valles, Diego Escobedo, and Mehki Cortes added goals.
Lincoln-Way East 3, De La Salle 0 At Chicago Heights, Jackson Rice netted a pair of goals and Caden Udani added a tally as the Griffins took care of business at the Windy City Classic.
Bloom Township 5, Joliet Central 0: At Burbank, Central fell in its season opener as part of the Windy City Classic.
Lemont 2, Acero Garcia 0: At Lemont, as part of the Windy City Classic, Lemont opened play with the shutout win.
Serena 5, Cola City 1: At Coal City, the Coalers fell in a nonconference contest. Gavin Togliatti had the lone goal for the Coalers and was assisted by Toni Shabani.
Morris 7, Manteno 0: At Morris, Ben Salzman had a hat trick and Kalen Carver added two goals as Morris opened up the season with a big nonconference win. Jason Ajlan and Nick Webber also scored.
Girls Volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, Kiera King had nine kills and nine digs and Skylar Smith added six kills as Central won in straight sets over the Bengals, 26-24, 25-19. Central improved to 2-0 on the season.
Morris 2, Pontiac 0: At Morris, a clean sweep over visiting Pontiac lifted Morris to 2-0 on the young season. Morris cruised in both games, 25-10, 25-13.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Minooka 0: At Frankfort, Jada James had six kills and Tamia Maddox added five kills and three blocks as East opened up its season with a 25-14, 25-16 win over visiting Minooka. Maggie Simon chipped in 10 assists.
Girls Golf
Minooka 165, Joliet Central 165, At Joliet, for the first time in five years, the Central girls golf team lost a match. Minooka upset Central thanks to the fifth tiebreaker. Jamie Daniels and McKenna Anderson had top honors for Central. Lauren McPhillips-Newcomb, Anna Maurice and Leona Trevino led the way for Minooka, each shooting 41.
Boys Golf
Oswego Panther Scramble: At Oswego, Brayden Walsh, Lincoln Chizmark, Thomas Fellows, Parker Sloan and Carson Trax helped Joliet Central to a 14-under par day at the Oswego Scramble. Morris also participated and shot 12-under as a group.
Girls Swimming
Lincoln-Way Central 143, Homewood-Flossmoor 41: At New Lenox, Sophia Nakos, Delaney, Fiske, Ally Rojas, Claire Cann, Emily Ewanic, Kylie Trautvetter, Kayle Rompala, Sophia Ewanic, Alexa Cohen, Callie Barker, Tessa Nakos, Nonoka Kubota, and Molly Olson all had at least one personal record swim. Angelika Zapart also won diving with a score of 210.5.