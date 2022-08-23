The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, August 22

The Lincoln-Way Central girls volleyball team beat Romeoville, 25-17, 25-15, in nonconference action to open the season with a win Monday in Romeoville.
Kiera King led L-W Central with six kills, three aces, five assists and five digs. Alyssa Teske had six kills, 11 assists, two digs and an ace. Nicole Jancaric had three kills and two blocks, and Kylie McCarthy added two aces and nine digs.
BOYS GOLF
Seneca Invite: At Nettle Creek in Morris, Serena finished first with a team score of 329. Seneca was second with 357 and Dwight (360) was third.
Camden Figgins led Serena with a 75. Figgins’ teammate, Carson Baker, and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Ben Hintzsche each had an 81. Seneca’s Kaleb Powell had an 85, and Serena’s Braxton Hart added an 86.
Streator Invite: At The Eastwood in Streator, Coal City finished in sixth place.
Dylan Brown finished just out of the top 10 with an 83, which was followed by Jack Varnak (89), Ryne Phalen (90), Ryland Megyeri (95), Luke Carter (96) and Culan Lindemuth (111).
GIRLS GOLF
Joliet Township 167, Plainfield East 180: At Inwood in Joliet, the Steelmen finished on top and earned a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Autumn Allen led the team with a score of 41. Jamie Daniels, McKenna Anderson and Nina Mayfield each finished with a 42.
Lockport 171, Lincoln-Way West 173: At Lockport, the Porters finished on top to earn the SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Gianna White finished with a 38, tying L-W West’s Kaylee Dwyer for medalist honors.
BOYS SOCCER
Plainfield North 2, Neuqua Valley 0: At Naperville, the Tigers won in nonconference action.
Plainfield Central 2, Shepard 0: At Plainfield, the Wildcats earned a nonconference victory.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Joliet Junior College 4, St. Francis (JV) 2: At Joliet, the Wolves opened the season with a win against the St. Francis reserves. Josh Cruz [Bolingbrook] scored twice, and Michal Czaplinski and Jorge Martinez [Joliet Central] also scored.