Softball: Multiple area players receive All-State honors from ICA

The Illinois Coaches Association recently released its All-State teams for softball with several area athletes receiving recognition from the organization.
The ICA selects All-State teams from each of the four classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A) with first, second and third team selections inside of each of those classifications.
A total of 28 area players earned some sort of recognition from the ICA All-State teams.
Class 4A
A quartet of players earned first team status, with all four of those players representing the Lincoln-Way school district.
A duo of Lincoln-Way East players earned first team nods in Katie Stewart and Chloe Geijer, while Lincoln-Way Central’s representative was Lindsey Grein and Lincoln-Way West’s selected player was Abbie Gregus.
The second team from 4A included Lockport’s Addison Foster, Lincoln-Way Central’s McKenzie Murdock, Minooka’s Anna McClimon and Plainfield East’s Ally Rodriguez.
The 4A third team included Lockport’s Stephanie Hayes and Kasey Markusic, the Lincoln-Way East duo of Maddie Pomykalski and Danielle Stewart, the Lincoln-Way Central tandem of Jamie Widule and Lisabella Dimitijevic and the Lincoln-Way West pair of Payton Cusack and Allie Wondrasek.
Not surprisingly, Lemont ace pitcher Sage Mardjetko, who tossed 11 no-hitters this season, was given a well-earned slot on the Class 3A first team.
She was joined locally by Providence slugger Gianna Russo.
The Class 3A second team featured a trio of Lemont performers in Frankie Rita, Raegan Duncan and Natalie Pacyga and a duo of Morris players in Jaelyn Wiers and Ella Davis. Providence’s Nicole Magdziasz also earned a second team nod.
Class 2A
No area player earned a spot on the first team in Class 2A, but a pair of athletes earned second team acclaim in Seneca’s Sam Vandevelde and Wilmington’s Abby Pitts.
Third team choices were Coal City’s Makayla Henline and Wilmington’s Olivia Hansen.