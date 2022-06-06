Joliet Catholic Academy celebrates Class 2A baseball title

JOLIET — On Monday, Joliet Catholic Academy hosted a ceremony celebrating the baseball team’s 2022 Class 2A state championship. It was the fourth state title of the school year for the Hilltoppers, along with Class 4A football, Class 2A wrestling, and bass fishing.

JCA finished the season with a 26-11 record and defeated Richmond-Burton, 12-3, in the state championship game Saturday. In the post-season, JCA outscored its opponents 55-7, including a string of four consecutive shutouts.

The state title was the fourth for the baseball program, and third under head coach Jared Voss, who previously won championships in 2009 and 2013. The other title was under current assistant coach Joe Rodeghero in 1994.

Jackson Cullen holds the State championship trophy before the start of the ceremony honoring the State champion baseball team at Joliet Catholic Academy chapel. Monday, June 6, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)