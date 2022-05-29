High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 28

Joliet West sophomore Owen Young homered and drove in seven runs to lead the Tigers baseball team to a 13-2 win over Homewood-Flossmoor in the Class 4A Joliet West Regional championship on Saturday in Joliet.
Young went 4 for 5 and added a double. Zachary Tarrant was 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Ryan Holloway, Manny Rincon and Cael Karczewski each drove in one run.
James Love was 2 for 3 with four runs. Jimmy Anderson went 2 for 4 with three runs. Anderson struck out four and allowed two hits in five innings.
Here’s a home run from today’s playoff win against Homewood Flossmoor, it was a great experience to play a playoff game at home and an even better experience to win a regional championship! #nopudding @jtwestbaseball pic.twitter.com/59JKth7TfQ— owen young (@owenyoung33) May 28, 2022
Moline 10, Plainfield Central 9: At Moline, Cody Nold and Chris Suchoski homered, but the Wildcats fell in the Class 4A Moline Regional final.
Nold was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Suchoski went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Kenny Ospalik was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Carter Prochaska struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Shepard 0 (5 inn.): At Palos Heights, Mensik Landon homered and drove in four runs in a Class 4A Shepard Regional championship victory.
Landon was 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Collin Mowry, Braden Meyer and Jack Barett combined to drive in three runs. Jack Pentek was a perfect 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs.
Donovan Dykas pitched a complete game and struck out six.
Lockport 9, Andrew 6: At Orland Park, the Porters opened the scoring early with five runs in the first inning and maintained the lead in a Class 4A Sandburg Regional final victory.
Anthony Martinez went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Lucas Pajeau went 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Matt Merk went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. Joey Manzo, Junior Velazquez, Jake Schindler and Niko Mastoras all added an RBI.
David Zaragoza earned the win for Lockport, striking out one in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Joliet Catholic 7, Coal City 0: At Joliet, T.J. Schlageter pitched a complete game and allowed one hit in a Class 2A Joliet Catholic Sectional championship victory.
Schlageter struck out nine and walked three. Aiden Voss went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Trey Swiderski and Tommy Kemp both drove in a run.
Providence 5, Lincoln-Way East 2: At New Lenox, the Celtics opened the scoring with three runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to capture the Class 4A Providence Catholic Regional championship.
Tyler Young, Jackson Smith, Gavin Gomez and Enzo Infelise combined to drive in four runs. Young was 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Gomez added a hit and a run.
Jack Wajda pitched a complete game and struck out two batters.
Lemont 10, Oak Forest 2: At Lemont, Brady Small homered and drove in three runs in a Class 3A Lemont Regional final victory.
Small was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Joe Pender went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Austin Belsan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Carter Storti went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Pat Gardner recorded an RBI.
Brandon Johnson struck out five in five innings.
Neuqua Valley 2, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals fell in the Class 4A Plainfield East Regional final.
Christian Mitchelle pitched a complete game and struck out eight. Nathan Rudd went 2 for 3 at the plate.
Tyler Auer and Colin Lewandowski each drove in a run for the Wildcats. AJ McEneany struck out eight in seven innings.
Minooka 7, Plainfield South 6: At Minooka, Nolan Zurawski’s walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning sent Minooka to the Class 4A Minooka Regional championship.
The game was tied at 6-all when Zurawski (1 for 4) singled on the first pitch of his at-bat. Sully Minor was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Nate George, Mike Murphy and Andrew Mack each added an RBI.
Ryan Anderson struck out five in three innings.
Zachary Korol drove in two runs for the Cougars. Matt Kelliher went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs.
Plainfield North 12, Yorkville 4: At Yorkville, Ryan Nelson homered and drove in five runs to seal the Class 4A Yorkville Regional championship title for the Tigers.
Nelson went 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored. Brandon Bak went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs. Bennett LoConte and Joe Guiliano each tallied an RBI.
Luke Brown struck out six in 5 1/3 innings.
Rock Island 3, Morris 0: At La Salle, Morris fell in the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional title game. Ryan Fischer struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
Morris 1, Ottawa 0: At Morris, Ella Davis pitched a complete game and struck out six in a Class 3A Morris Regional final victory.
Davis allowed three hits and walked two. Addison Stacy led the way with two hits. Maddy Shannon drove in a run. Jaelyn Wiers, Davis, Kylee Claypool, Grace Lines and Kayla Jepson each added a hit.
Lemont 13, Bremen 0 (5 inn.): At Lemont, Sage Mardjetko struck out nine with no hits allowed in three innings in the Class 3A Lemont Regional championship victory.
Ali Pawlowicz was 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in a run. Frankie Rita was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Mardjetko went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Sandburg 0: At Bolingbrook, the Knights won the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional championship.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Plainfield East 2, Lockport 0: At Joliet, the Porters lost to the Bengals in the O’Fallon Sectional semifinals.
Lockport was led by Josh Blum with eight kills and two blocks, Matthew Krzos with six kills, Kevin Rodriguez with 13 digs, and Evan Dziadkowiec with 18 assists.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Sandburg 0: At Orland Park, the Griffins won in two sets, 25-22, 25-19, to earn a win in the Sandburg Sectional semifinals.
Jared Byas had eight kills, Jon Guch had seven kills, Jordan Hicks had five kills, Tyler Walenga had five kills, and Jerry Moylan had 22 assists.