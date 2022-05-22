High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 21

Lockport captured the title at the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament with a 6-3 win over Sandburg on Saturday at Ozinga Field in Crestwood.
The win was Lockport’s 13th consecutive victory and gave the Porters the title in the prestigious 16-team event.
Anthony Martinez paced a seven-hit Lockport attack with two hits and Matt Merk drove in two runs. Michael Graefen threw five strong innings, striking out five.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Yorkville 8: The Griffins nearly squandered a six-run lead in holding on to win the nonconference matchup.
Jaden Coleman and Randy Seymour each drove in two runs for Lincoln-Way East (22-6).
Providence 7, Marian Catholic 4: The Celtics got three RBI from Alberto Moreno as they rebounded to take 11th place in the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament.
Providence improved to 19-15 with the victory.
Softball
Lockport sweeps Moline Quad: The Porters picked up wins over Moline (4-1), Geneseo (11-3) and East Moline United (11-1) to improve to 27-5 on the season.
Addison Foster keyed the Lockport offense by rapping nine hits over the course of the three games, including a four-hit effort in the win over Geneseo.
Bass Fishing
Joliet Catholic wins state bass fishing event: The duo of Brett Mouw and Logan Kinsella put together a strong opening day at the IHSA State Bass Fishing Tournament on Friday by catching eight pounds and 14 ounces in five fish.
That put them on the top of the leaderboard after the first day at Carlyle Lake so when storms wiped out the second day of the two-day competition, the leaderboard held from day one meaning that the results from the first day would stand as the final results.
That scenario crowned Mouw and Kinsella champions, six ounces ahead of a boat from Antioch.
Girls Soccer
Washington 5, Morris 0: Morris fell short in the finals of the Washington Class 2A Regional as it couldn’t generate any offense against the Panthers.
Boys Tennis
Class 2A Joliet Catholic Sectional: Providence and the host school each scored four points in the team race but neither squad advanced any performers to the state meet.