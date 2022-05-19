Area sports roundup for Wednesday, May 18

The Lincoln-Way East baseball team claimed its third consecutive SouthWest Suburban Blue Conference title by rallying to defeat Homewood-Flossmoor, 9-6, on Wednesday night.
The Griffins trailed for much of the game, but plated four runs in the seventh inning to take control.
Jake Petak came up with the big hit, a two run double in the seventh.
Downers Grove North 4, Plainfield North 1: The Tigers scuffled offensively and dropped the nonconference game.
John St. Clair had two of the four hits for Plainfield North (17-12).
Plainfield East 4, Romeoville 1: Plainfield East joined the 20-win club with a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lockport 4, Waubonsie Valley 3: The Porters kept their season alive with a wild win over Waubonsie Valley in the opening round of its own Class 3A Regional.
The contest required penalty kicks to decide the victory.
Lockport advances to Friday’s regional title game at 4:45 p.m. where the 10th-seeded Porters will play host to second-seeded Naperville North.
Morris 1, Streator 0: Morris scored with six minutes to play to secure its place in the championship game of the Class 2A Washington Regional.
Morris will now play the host school at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Lemont 4, Oak Forest 0: Sage Mardjetko struck out 16 and allowed only one hit as Lemont claimed a South Suburban Conference win.
Raegan Duncan and Nicole Pacyga each had two hits for Lemont (25-6).
Oswego East 16, Plainfield North 2: It was a rough day for the Tigers as they dropped to 12-13.
Streator Woodland 8, Dwight 5: The Trojans bowed out of their own Class 1A regional in the semifinal round.
Dwight finished its season with a 12-11 record.
BASEBALL
Lincoln-Way East claimed its third consecutive SouthWest Suburban Blue Conference title by rallying to defeat Homewood-Flossmoor, 9-6, on Wednesday night.
The Griffins trailed for much of the game, but plated four runs in the seventh inning to take control.
Jake Petak came up with the big hit, a two run double in the seventh.
Downers Grove North 4, Plainfield North 1: The Tigers scuffled offensively and dropped the nonconference game.
John St. Clair had two of the four hits for Plainfield North (17-12).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 1A Seneca Sectional: Reed-Custer Vander Dransfeldt was the area’s lone sectional champion at Seneca, winning the pole vault by clearing 3.71 meters.
Seneca’s Carson Thomas punched his ticket to state with a 39.97 meter throw in the discus that earned him second place, while Dwight’s 4x400 relay qualified for state with a second place showing, clocking in at 3:36.79
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln-Way West def. Sandburg 2-1: Connor Studer and Brian Lynch each had 10 kills as the Warriors improved to 21-13.
BOYS LACROSSE
Plainfield 12, Normal 9: Plainfield advanced into the quarterfinal round with a narrow victory.
Plainfield will now play Neuqua Valley in the next round.
Minooka 13, Lemont 5: Minooka advanced into the quarterfinals with its win and will now play the top-seed Washington in the quarterfinal round.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Plainfield 15, Washington 10: Plainfield advanced to the quarterfinal round with a win.
Plainfield will play top-seeded Lockport on Monday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way Central graduate Brittany Schultz was recently named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and was also named to the First Team All-CCAC conference team.
Schultz leads St. Xavier in total bases (111), home runs (14), runs batted in (58) and doubles (13) and is hitting .422 with a slugging percentage of .867. She led the CCAC in home runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage, while ranking 11th nationally in home runs and fifteenth in RBI.
Schultz was one of five players from the Cougars, a list that also includes Seneca grad Lyda Robinson, that was selected to the All-CCAC teams as St. Xavier breezed to the conference title with a record of 21-1 in league play.
St. Francis also had two players selected to the All-CCAC first team in pitcher/first baseman Bridget McDermott and shortstop Brittany Osborne.