High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 17

Sage Mardjetko drilled a solo home run over the center field fence to give Lemont a walk-off victory over state power Marist, 2-1, in eight innings Tuesday afternoon.
In the circle, Mardjetko allowed only five hits while striking out a dozen for Lemont (24-6). Lemont tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single from Frankie Rita.
Manteno 11, Wilmington 1 (5 inn.): At the Class 2A Manteno Regional, the Wildcats (11-10) started strong with a run-scoring single from Olivia Hansen in the first inning, but they couldn’t catch Manteno in the regional semifinal.
Yorkville 9, Minooka 0: At Yorkville, Peyton Lowdon had two of the Indians’ four hits in their Southwest Prairie Conference loss. Megan Medlin added another single for Minooka (14-12-1, 9-5).
Providence 7, Evergreen Park 0: At Evergreen Park, Gianna Russo homered twice and drove in four runs for the Celtics in the nonconference game. Kaylinn Kundrat struck out seven for Providence (21-8).
Benet Academy 15, Joliet Catholic 4 (5 inn): At Lisle, Morgan Bruno had two hits and two driven in during Tuesdays East Suburban Catholic contest. JCA fell to 11-13-1, 4-6 in the ESCC.
Lockport 5, Lake Park 1: At Lockport, Alaina Peetz struck out eight for the Porters in the nonconference contest. Kylie Ryan homered, Kasey Markusic doubled and had two hits and Addison Foster tripled for Lockport (23-5).
Lincoln-Way East 14, Sandburg 1: (5 inn): At Orland Park, a six-run first followed by an eight-run fourth was all the Griffins would need in the SWSC contest. Katie Stewart homered twice and drove in three. Danielle Stewart struck out seven in five innings for LWE (19-2, 6-0).
Bolingbrook 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: At Bolingbrook, Tyanna Thomas struck out eleven in a complete game gem for the Raiders in the SWSC. Sara Spreeman doubled and drove in two for Bolingbrook (7-14-1, 3-8-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 7, Eisenhower 0: At the Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Regional in New Lenox, the Warriors opened their postseason by blanking the Cardinals. West improved to 14-6-2 and will face Andrew in Friday’s regional final.
Oswego East 3, Plainfield South 0: At the Class 3A East Aurora Regional, the Cougars fell to the Wolves in a regional semifinal. Plainfield closed its season at 8-9.
Naperville North 6, Bolingbrook 0: At the Class 3A Lockport Regional, the Raiders (2-13-4) closed their season, falling to the No. 2 seeded Huskies.
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Oak Lawn 0: At the Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional in New Lenox, the top-seeded Knights rolled in the regional semifinal. Central (19-1), will face Joliet West in Friday’s regional final.
Lemont 9, Kennedy 0: At the Class 2A Hancock Regional in Chicago, Lemont cruised in its regional semifinal. Lemont will face Glenbard South in Friday’s regional final.
Nazareth 1, Providence Catholic 0: At the Class 2A Nazareth Regional in LaGrange Park, the Celtics fell in the close regional semifinal.
Joliet Catholic 7, Illinois Math & Science 0: At the Class 2A Kaneland Regional in Maple Park, the Angels scored early and often in the regional semifinal win. JCA (13-5-1) will face the winner of Kaneland and Solario Academy in the regional final.
Chicago University 4, Peotone 2: At the Class 1A Manteno Sectional, the Blue Devils fell in their sectional semifinal. Peotone closed out the season with a mark of 11-6-1.
Plainfield North 6, Plainfield Central 0: At the Class 3A Metea Valley Regional in Aurora, the fifth-seeded Tigers rolled over the rival Wildcats. North (16-3-4) will face Metea Valley for the regional title.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Joliet Central 0: At the Class 3A Lincoln-Way East Regional in Frankfort, the host Griffins rolled in their regional semifinal. East (13-5-1) will face Bloom Township in the regional final.
Joliet West 4, Mother McCauley 3: At the Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional in New Lenox, the Tigers moved on to the regional final with the one-goal win. West (10-12-2) will face the host Knights in the regional final.
Neuqua Valley 8, Plainfield East 0: At the Class 3A Naperville Central Regional, the No. 9 seeded Wildcats upset the eighth seeded Bengals in a regional semifinal. East ended its season 11-5-2.
BASEBALL
Lincoln-Way West 7, Andrew 6: At New Lenox, a four-run first inning coupled with a two-run sixth was just about all the Warriors needed in the SouthWest Suburban Conference contest Tuesday.
Colton Kachinsky was dominant on the mound for West (21-3-1, 10-1). He struck out eight in six innings. At the plate, Kaleb Wilkey had two hits for the Warriors.
Providence 8, Marmion Academy 1: At New Lenox, Jack Wajda struck out 10 in only four innings for the Celtics in the nonconference win. Jackson Smith had two hits for Providence (18-14).
Plainfield Central 7, Joliet Central 6: At Plainfield, Kenny Ospalik scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh, completing a wild comeback for the Wildcats in the Suburban Prairie Conference contest. The Ospalik also contributed a double in the inning that brought Plainfield Central (24-10, 13-9) within a run. The comeback spoiled a solid outing from Zach Riley. Riley struck out seven in a little more than five innings for Central (6-24, 2-16).
Joliet West 10, Plainfield South 3: At Plainfield, West scored three times in the second, fifth and sixth innings in the SPC contest. James Love, Joe Lukancic and Jimmy Anderson had two RBI each for West (21-13, 11-7).
Lemont 16, Tinley Park 1 (5 inn): At Tinley Park, a 10-run second inning was all Lemont needed in the South Suburban Conference contest. Gavin Kelby homered and drove in five for Lemont (20-8, 16-3 SSC).
Lockport 8, Bolingbrook 2: At Bolingbrook, Kyle Kevish had a pair of hits and drove in three for the Porters in the SWSC game. Dylan Nagel worked six innings, scattering four hits and striking out six for Lockport (27-3, 9-2).
Minooka 6, West Aurora 2: At Aurora, Ryan Anderson struck out 10 and allowed five hits in six innings for Minooka during an SPC contest. Mitch Thomas had three hits and drove in two for Minooka (20-12, 13-7).
Plainfield North 3, Oswego East 2: At Plainfield, Brandon Bak, MJ Ansari and Colin Pomatto had RBI for the Tigers in an SPC contest. North improved to 17-11, 14-6 in the SPC.
Plainfield East 2, Romeoville 0: At Plainfield, Christian Mitchelle did it on the mound and at the plate for the Bengals in the SPC win. Mitchelle struck out 14 and allowed just one hit. At the plate, his RBI single proved to be all that East (19-12, 15-6) needed.
Sandburg 4, Lincoln-Way Central 2: At New Lenox, the Knights couldn’t recover from the four-run second inning by Sandburg in the SWSC loss. Central fell to 11-13, 5-4 in the SWSC.
Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Lincoln-Way East 3: At Frankfort, Alex Stanwich homered and John Connors and Randy Seymour also drove in runs in the SWSC game. East fell to 19-5, 10-3 in the SWSC.