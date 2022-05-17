High school sports roundup for Monday, May 16

Carter Prochaska struck out 13 in six innings to lead Plainfield Central to an 11-3 Southwest Prairie Conference victory against Joliet Central on Monday in Joliet.
Colin Bailye went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Cody Nold went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, Nate Conrad went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, and Tanner Wagnon went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Taylor Kujak had two hits and three runs scored.
Oswego East 5, Plainfield North 4 (9 inn.): Oswego East’s Eric Lewis singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off a win in Southwest Prairie Conference action Monday in Owsego.
Noah Dowler went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Cody Haynes was 2 for 4. Dowler struck out six in six innings.
Reed-Custer 8, El Paso-Gridley 3: At Braidwood, Jake McPherson homered and drove in three runs in the Comets’ nonconference win.
Colin Esparza (3 for 3) Brandon Carlo (2 for 3) and Joe Bembenek each had one RBI and one run scored.
McPherson struck out three in two innings, and Kyle Highland struck out four in three innings.
Andrew 10, Morris 0 (5 inn.): At Tinley Park, Danny O’Malley went 2 for 2 with three RBIs in a nonconference victory.
Alex Day went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Easton Benes went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs, and Mike Pestelnik went 2 for 3, drove in a run and scored twice.
Mike Morawksi pitched a complete game and struck out seven.
Plainfield Central 11, Joliet Central 3: At Joliet, Carter Prochaska struck out 13 in six innings in the Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Colin Bailye went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Cody Nold went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, Nate Conrad went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, and Tanner Wagnon went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Taylor Kujak had two hits and three runs scored.
Plainfield South 7, Joliet West 1: At Joliet, Zachary Korol went 3 for 4 with four RBIs during an SPC victory.
Ethan Chance went 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Zander Tubbs went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Blake Phommachannom drove in a run and scored twice.
Matt Kelliher struck out three in 6 1/3 innings.
Lincoln-Way West 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: At Flossmoor, the game was tied at 2 when Brandon Pritchard singled on a 2-2 count to score the go-ahead run during a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Owen Crafton struck out four in four innings.
Wilmington 10, Herscher 0 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, Kaden Humphries pitched a complete game and struck out 12 in a Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional victory.
Jake Friddle went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Dom Dingillo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Cade McCubbin went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Kyle Farrell went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Lemont 12, Tinley Park 4: At Lemont, Brady Small homered and drove in four runs during a South Suburban Conference victory.
Noah Taylor went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs, Joe Pender went 1 for 3 with one RBI, and Pat Gardner went 1 for 2 with a run. Dmitri Spatharakis went 2 for 4 with a run, and Gavin Kelby went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run.
Brandon Johnson struck out nine in six innings.
West Aurora 11, Minooka 8: At Minooka, Ryan Niedzwiedz went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in an SPC victory.
Ben Wisniewski went 1 for 5 with three RBIs and one run. Austin Pierce went 2 for 2 with a run scored. Joe Pokryfke went 2 for 5 with a run scored, Kelly Roney had an RBI and two runs scored, and Brock Beatus went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Stevie DeChaud struck out five in four innings.
Peotone 5, Bishop McNamara 4: At Kankakee, Connor Janik homered and drove in a run in Class 2A Manteno Regional action.
Janik went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run, Kade Hope went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Tyler Hendricker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Brock Krska struck out six in five innings.
SOFTBALL
Joliet West 20, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): At Joliet, Jamie Daniels homered and allowed only three hits during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Daniels went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. She also pitched all four innings and struck out nine.
Brooke Schwall homered, drove in two runs and scored three. Grace Cameron and Hope Hughes both went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Avery Houlihan went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.
Wilmington 15, Momence 0 (3 inn.): At Manteno, the Wildcats scored nine runs in the first inning and six in the second to win in Class 1A Manteno Regional action.
Abby Pitts went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jessica Castle went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Jenna Jackson went 2 for 2 with three runs scored. Grace Burkey went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Olivia Hansen struck out three in three innings.
Lemont 11, Bremen 0 (5 inn.): At Bremen, Maya Hollendover drove in three runs in a South Suburban Conference victory.
Hollendover went 3 for 4, Frankie Rita went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, Nicole Pontrelli went 3 for 3 with one RBI, and Avaree Taylor went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Taylor pitched a complete game and struck out seven.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Lincoln-Way West 5: At New Lenox, the Boilers blew the scoring open in the fifth inning to get ahead in a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Ellie Haggard and Natalie Johnson both homered. Haggard went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Johnson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Libby Spaulding pitched a complete game and struck out nine.
Plainfield Central 5, Romeoville 2: At Romeoville, Sophia Patterson went 1 for 1 and drove in two runs in an SPC victory.
Brialynn Mica went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Courtney Werner went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored.
Amelia Johnson pitched a complete game and struck out four.
Dwight 18, Grace Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Dwight, Erin Anderson drove in seven runs and scored twice during Class 1A Dwight Regional action.
Anderson went 2 for 3 with two triples, Alexis Thetard went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Maci Johnson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The team had 18 hits.
Samantha Harsh struck out nine in four innings.
Peotone 14, Reed-Custer 7: At Braidwood, the Blue Devils broke open the scoring with nine runs in the fifth inning during a Class 1A Manteno Regional victory.
Emma Spagnoli went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Taylor Thweatt went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run, Alyssa Pasch went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Mackenzie Strough went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs.
Ashley Veltman struck out two in 2 2/3 innings and allowed no runs and two hits.
Lockport 4, Munster (Ind.) 1: At Munster, Indiana, Kasey Markusic homered and drove in one run to lead the Porters to a nonconference victory.
Stephanie Hayes went 3 for 4 with a run, Addison Foster went 2 for 4 with a run, and Alaina Peetz pitched a complete game and struck out nine.
Beecher 10, Coal City 2: At Beecher, the Coalers fell in nonconference action.
Makenzie Henline went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Kerigan Copes went 2 for 4, and Peyton Gibson had a hit and a run.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lincoln-Way Central 27, Naperville North 18: At New Lenox, the Knights won in nonconference action.