High school sports roundup for Friday, May 13

Sage Mardjetko threw a no-hitter to help Lemont take down Oak Forest 1-0 at home.
Mardjetko struck out 18 batters on 106 pitches, allowing two walks in the outing.
Frankie Rita scored the winning run in the fourth when she scored from third base on a passed ball.
Streator 3, Coal City 0: At Streator, the Coalers couldn’t keep up in their ICE game.
Skylar Milinkovic started for Coal City and threw six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five.
Peotone 15, Horizon Science 0: At Peotone, the Blue Devils picked up the nonconference win.
Wilmington 15, Lisle 2 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, the Wildcats used a big day at the plate and a strong pitching performance from Olivia Hansen to pick up an ICE win.
Hansen struck out nine batters and threw four innings, allowing one run on three hits.
The Wildcats scored nine runs in the bottom of the first.
Herscher 18, Reed-Custer 8: At Braidwood, the Comets comeback came short as Herscher scored five runs in the top of the seventh.
Grace Cavanaugh led the way for Reed-Custer with four RBI on two hits.
Lincoln-Way East 4, Plainfield East 0: At Frankfort, the Griffins pitching staff put together a shutout to pick up a nonconference win.
Danielle Stewart threw six innings and struck out 12 batters, allowing three hits and two walks. Maddie Hickey came in for an inning of relief and struck out two and walked one.
Stewart drove in two runs while Chloe Geijer and Hickey each drove in one.
Plainfield North 7, Joliet West 5: At Joliet, the Tigers scored four unanswered runs in the top of the seventh to come back and earn the SPC win.
Down 5-3 in the seventh, Giana Winge doubled to right field to make it 5-4. Andi Woods gave her team a 6-5 lead with a single to right field and Amelia Podgers drove in an insurance run on a fielder’s choice.
Plainfield North starter Grace Koechle threw three innings and allowed one run on three hits, striking out four.
Jamie Daniels started for Joliet West and pitched four innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits. She struck out four.
Homewood-Flossmoor 7, Providence 6: At Flossmoor, the Celtics dropped a nonconference win at home.
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Stagg 1: At New Lenox, the Knights got off to a quick start and used a strong start from Lyndsey Grein to pick up the SSC win.
Grein threw a complete game, striking out 15 batters and allowing one run on three hits in 104 pitches.
Megan Hrabe led the way with three RBI on two hits while Grein and McKenzie Murdock each drove in two.
Baseball
Morris 8, Herscher 0: At Morris, Aidan Hayse gave a strong performance to give his team a win.
Hayse threw four innings and struck out eight batters, allowing one hit. Brennan Johnson came in for two innings of relief and struck out one while Paul Mitchell pitched one inning and struck out two.
Will Knapp drove in two runs on a double.
Lemont 10, Eisenhower 7: At Lemont, the home team held on to pick up the win on senior day.
Pat Garnder and Dmitri Spatharakis each drove in two runs while Brandon Johnson, Brady Small, Austin Belsan and Ethan Painter each drove in one.
Lemont starter Will Conway threw two innings, allowed four runs, two earned, on two hits and struck out five batters.
Lincoln-Way East 15, Bolingbrook 7: At Frankfort, the Griffins scored nine runs in the bottom of the first to take control of their SSC win.
Alex Stanwich capped off the nine-run first with a grand slam. John Connors and Ryan Ball each drove in two runs while John Safarik, Randy Seymour and Tyler Bell each drove in one.
Lincoln-Way East starter Connor Bird threw three innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits. He struck out five.
Coal City 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 11 (9 inn.): At Bradley, the Coalers scored two runs in the top of the ninth to pick up the win.
Providence 8, Minooka 1: At New Lenox, the Celtics regroup from an early deficit to win its nonconference game.
Providence scored four runs in the fourth and four in the sixth. Jude Allen led the way with three RBI while Tyler Young and Jackson Smith each drove in two. Will Withers also finished with an RBI.
Celtics starter Young threw a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing one run on one hit.
Girls Soccer
Peotone 5, Reed-Custer 1: At Braidwood, the Blue Devils won the Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional.
Boys Volleyball
Riverside-Brookfield 2, Bolingbrook 1: At Willowbrook, the Raiders dropped their match at the Willowbrook Invite.
Glenbard North 2, Joliet Catholic 0: At Willowbrook, Hilltoppers fell in their match at the Willowbrook Invite.
Glenbard North 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Willowbrook, the Wildcats couldn’t keep up in their match at the Willowbrook Invite.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way East 18, Sandburg 5: At the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional, the Griffins advanced to the sectional final.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way East 12, Lincoln-Way Central 3: At the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional, the Griffins advanced to the sectional final with a win against their district rival.