High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 12

Plainfield North coach John Darlington earned his 500th career win with an 8-5 Southwest Prairie Conference victory over host West Aurora on Thursday.
The Tigers grasped the win late with five runs in the sixth inning. Brandon Bak went 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Aiden Zelenski went 2 for 2 with two runs scored. John St. Clair went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Wilmington 19, Lisle 10: At Wilmington, Jake Friddle hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs to lead the Wildcats to an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Friddle went 4 for 5 with two runs scored. Kyle Farrell went 3 for 5 with four runs scored and two RBIs. Lucas Rink was 1 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs.
Plainfield Central 9, Romeoville 8: At Plainfield, Colin Bailye belted a solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Wildcats a walk-off win in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Central’s Taylor Kujak went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Caleb Coberley had two hits and scored three times.
Nick Kolze homered twice and drove in five runs for Romeoville.
Plano 10, Seneca 9: At Plano, Mason Accidentale RBI single in the bottom of the seventh allowed Plano to top Seneca in nonconference play.
Matt Cruise homered for the Fighting Irish. Paxton Giertz went 3 for 5 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Homewood-Flossmoor 11, Bolingbrook 0 (5 inn.): At Bolingbrook, the Raiders were shutout in SouthWest Suburban Conference play.
Joliet West 7, Joliet Central 4: At Joliet West, Zackry Tarrant went 3 for 4 with two RBIs during a SPC rivalry win for the Tigers.
Joe Lukancic went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Jimmy Anderson was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Alex Rocha, Rodney DeSilva Robert Fitzpatrick each drove in a run for Joliet Central.
Lincoln-Way East 13, Sandburg 1 (5 inn.): At Sandburg, the Griffins put up 10 runs in the fourth inning to win in SWSC action.
Randy Seymour homered and drove in two runs. Tyler Bell went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI. Josh Safarik finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. John Connors was 2 for 3 with one run scored and two RBIs.
Zack Kwasny struck out three through four innings to earn the win.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Lincoln-Way Central 3: At New Lenox, Tyler Kozcinski homered and drove in three runs during a SWSC victory.
Cam Buckley (1 RBI) and Luke Swallow each had two hits and scored once. Reagan King struck out seven through four innings.
Mensik Landon went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Knights.
Peotone 6, Manteno 4: At Peotone, the Blue Devils put up five runs in the fifth inning to take the ICE matchup.
Connor Janik went 1 for 2 at the plate and drove in two runs. Bock Krska went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Joe Hasse went 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Morris 6, Oak Forest 4: At Morris, a late score from Jack Wheeler broke the tie and solidified the win during nonconference action.
Wheeler went 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and scored once. AJ Zweeres went 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Plainfield East 4, Plainfield South 3: At Plainfield, Nathan Rudd went 3 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs during a SPC win.
Colin Hebreard went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Brady Louck went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Louck struck out eight through six innings of work. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks.
Zach Fabis went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Cougars.
Providence 6, Reed-Custer 0: At Providence, Alex Alberico pitched a complete game and struck out nine during a nonconference victory.
Pierre Danet went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Tyler Young had two hits with an RBI and scored twice.
Connor Esparza and Joe Bembenek each had a hit for the Comets.
Softball
Lincoln-Way East 14, Bolingbrook 1 (5 inn.): At New Lenox, Katie Stewart homered twice and drove in four runs during a SWSC win for the Griffins.
Maddie Hickey also homered and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Amanda Martineck and Mackenzie Gallagher each drove in two runs.
Hickey struck out eight through five innings.
Jaelynn Taylor went 2 for 3 with one RBI for the Raiders.
Dwight 9, Putnam County 1: At Granville, the Trojans took the win with six runs in the sixth inning during Tri-County Conference action.
Alexis Thetard led the offense, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Megan Livingston and Rachel Heath each drove in two runs. Jordan Schultz went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Samantha Harsh pitched a complete game, striking out two.
Grant Park 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 4: At Grant Park, Hannah Balcom had three hits and Jayden Buchanan went 2 for 2 during a River Valley Conference loss for the Panthers.
Romeoville 12, Joliet Central 2 (5 inn.): At Romeoville, Emily Gabrelcik homered and drove in two runs to lead the Spartans to a SPC victory.
Juliana Anderson had a three-hit day with three runs scored and two RBIs. Jolene Anderson went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Alaina Moreno drove in two runs.
Moreno allowed two hits and struck out one through 4 1/3 innings.
Manteno 18, Wilmington 3: Jessica Castle and Kaitlyn O’Donnell each drove in a run for the Wildcats during an ICE loss.
Ottawa 13, Reed-Custer 0 (5 inn.): At Braidwood, Sylvia Crater recorded the lone hit for Comets during a nonconference loss.
Plainfield East 9, Joliet West 2: At Joliet, McKenna Repovich pitched a complete game and struck out seven during a SPC victory for the Bengals.
Avery Welsh was 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. Gianna Damico scored three times and knocked in one. Ally Rodriguez went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Brooke Schwall went 1 for 1 with an RBI for the Tigers.
Lockport 8, Sandburg 1: At Lockport, Brooke Keltner went 2 for 2 and hit a grand slam to lead the Porters to a SWSC win.
Clover Voulgaris went 1 for 2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Pitcher Alaina Peetz tossed a complete game and struck out 10.
Lincoln-Way West 15, Stagg 3 (5 inn.): At New Lenox, Abbie Gregus went 4 for 4 and homered during a SWSC victory. Gregus scored two runs and had three RBIs.
Peyton Cusack went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Molly Marquardt went 2 for 4 with one run scored and two RBIs. Madi Lukasik and Avery Imes combined to drive in four runs.
Olivia Calderone struck out two through four innings to earn the win for the Warriors.
Morris 7, Coal City 2: At Coal City, Morris put up four runs in the fourth inning to get ahead and earn a nonconference win.
Addison Stacy went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Jaelyn Wiers had two hits and an RBI. Kylee Claypool and Maddy Shannon (1 RBI) each had three hits.
Ella Davis pitched a complete game and struck out four.
Plainfield Central 5, Plainfield South 2: At Plainfield South, the Wildcats put up three late runs in seventh inning to win in SPC action.
Jamie Crawford went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Abby DeGrado was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Breanna Kwasniewski knocked in three runs and had two hits as well.
Girls Track and Field
Class 1A Seneca Sectional: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish easily outpaced the 16-team field to earn the sectional team title. Seneca totaled 171, Newark was second at 133, and Timothy Christian was third at 47.
Seneca was dominant in the relay races and will send four relay teams to state.
Faith Deering, Emma Smith, Caitlyn O’Boyle and Taylor Draves won the 4x100-meter relay in 50.94 seconds. Clara Bruno, Anna Bruno, Smith and Evelyn O’Connor teamed up to win the 4x400 in 4 minutes, 14.74 seconds.
The 4x800 team of Ashley Alsvig, O’Connor, Gracie Steffes and Clara Bruno also won the 4x800 relay in 10:34.44. The 4x200 team of Lindsey Hatteberg, Anna Bruno, Draves and Smith finished second in 1:47.20.
Seneca’s Teagan Johnson won the pole vault (3.20 meters). Her fourth-place finish in the long jump at 5.26 meters met the qualifying standard to advance to next weekend’s state meet. Anna Bruno also advanced in the long jump with a second-place finish.
Clara Bruno won a sectional title in the 400 in 1:01.38, and teammate Keeli Pumphrey won the 300 hurdles in 49.40. Deering captured the discus title with a toss of 39.05 meters.
O’Boyle took second in the triple jump and also met the qualifying standard with a third-place effort in the 100 hurdles.
Also advancing for Seneca were O’Connor with a second-place finish in the 1,600 and Draves in the 200 meters after a second-place effort.
Wilmington’s Kate McCann advanced in three events. McCann won the 200 (27.20), took second in the 100 (13.07) and finished third in the long jump (5.43).
Reed-Custer’s Zoe Hassett took second (1:01.52) in the 400 to reach state.
Boys Volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders picked up a SWSC win, 25-21, 25-21.
Andy Stone led the offense with nine kills and an ace. Drew Sulima added six kills, Connor Dmochowski had 23 assists, and Tristan Caminar had four kills and six digs.
Connor Jaral led West with nine kills, and Brian Lynch added six kills. Garrett Konopack had 10 assists, and Jack Ladd posted seven digs.
Lockport 2, Andrew 0: At Tinley Park, Braeden Goebbert supplied the Porters (25-8, 3-3) with six kills and three blocks in a SWSC road win.
Josh Bluhm added five kills, Evan Dziadkowiec had 13 assists, and Kevin Rodriguez had 12 digs.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, the Griffins (27-6, 7-0) remained perfect in SWSC play with a 25-16, 25-13 victory.
Jerry Moylan and Brendan Reutter each provided 10 assists, while Tyler Walenga and Jon Gutch each had six kills. Jordan Hicks chipped in with four blocks.
Sandburg 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At Orland Park, the Knights (19-14, 5-1) dropped a SWSC road matchup, 25-19, 25-21.
Will Hinchliffe led Central with six kills, five assists and three digs. Michael Greco had five kills and two blocks.
Plainfield East 2, Oswego East 0: At 0swego, the Bengals picked up a SPC win in straight sets, 25-21, 25-17.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way East 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: At the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional, the top-seeded Griffins advanced to the sectional semifinals. East will face fifth-seeded Sandburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Naperville Central 18, Lockport 4: At the Neuqua Valley Sectional, the Porters saw their season come to an end with a sectional quarterfinal loss.