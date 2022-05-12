Softball: Stewart, Hickey lead Lincoln-Way East past Lockport

FRANKFORT – Danielle Stewart and Maddy Hickey have been two of the main players for Lincoln-Way East’s Class 4A top-ranked softball team this season. Usually, it’s Hickey in the pitcher’s circle and Stewart swinging one of the many big bats for the Griffins.

Wednesday, the two switched roles, as Stewart started in the circle and fired a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over No. 3 ranked Lockport, while Hickey delivered an RBI single to provide the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Stewart also was involved in the winning run. The senior, who was 2 for 2 in her first two at-bats and sang a beautiful rendition of the national anthem before the game, walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Since she was the pitcher, courtesy runner Kelly Raslavicz replaced her at first. A perfect sacrifice bunt by Amanda Martinek moved Raslavicz to second, and a fly to right by Mackenzie Gallagher sent Raslavicz to third.

That brought up Hickey, who had singled to right and lined hard to second in her previous two at-bats. She went the other way again, this time lining a 1-1 pitch to right to score Raslavicz with the game’s only run.

“I just wanted to keep my head down and make solid contact,” Hickey said. “They had been throwing a lot of curveballs all game, so I was looking for something low, and I got the right pitch.”

That left it up to Stewart, who had retired the last 15 batters she faced entering the top of the seventh. Kasey Markusic led off the inning with a single up the middle, her second hit of the game. She was replaced by pinch-runner Kailyn Mitchell. A bunt attempt failed, and Griffin catcher Martinek threw out Mitchell trying to steal second.

“That was a huge relief,” Stewart said. “It was a beautiful throw by Amanda and got the runner off base.”

Stewart ended the game by inducing a pair of infield popups.

“All of my pitches were working well,” she said. “I felt good throwing, and it helps to know I have an awesome defense behind me. I know I can just throw strikes and, if they hit it, my defense will take care of it.”

Lockport’s Kelcie McGraw matched Stewart about pitch for pitch. She threw four shutout innings, scattering seven hits and did not walk a batter before giving way to Alaina Peetz. Hickey’s hit was the only one Peetz allowed.

“This was a great game,” Lincoln-Way East coach Elizabeth Hyland said. “Danielle Stewart was amazing on the mound. We like to pitch her when we can because it gives teams a little different look, and Maddy Hickey has been swinging a hot bat, so we had to have her in the lineup.

“What a huge throw in the last inning by Martinek. That definitely changed the momentum of that inning. Instead of a runner on second with no outs, there was nobody on and one out.”

East (18-2) had chances to score early, collecting two hits in the first and three in the second to load the bases, but did not score. Besides Stewart and Hickey, Kayla Crabtree also had two hits for the Griffins. Peyton Kryza had the other hit for Lockport (18-5).

“We knew we were knocking on the door,” Hyland said. “Lockport made the plays in the field. They are a very good team, so we knew we couldn’t be mad. We just had to keep doing what we were doing.”

It may not be the last time the two teams meet. Each is a top seed in their respective regionals, and both feed into the Sandburg Sectional, where a possible rematch awaits.

“We could see them again,” Hyland said. “We would love to see them again. It’s always a great game, and it’s fun to play competition like that.”