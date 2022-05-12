Area sports roundup for Wednesday, May 11

Sage Mardjetko was dominant once again for the Lemont softball team striking out 16 and allowing no hits in a 9-0 win over Lincoln-Way West on Wednesday.
Mardjetko also provided three hits as did Natalie Pacyga to a 13-hit attack for Lemont (20-5).
Lincoln-Way West fell to 14-4 with the loss.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Beecher 0: Lyndsey Grein swatted a two-run homer to account for all the offense the Knights (15-3-1) would need in support of a strong effort from Lisabella Dimitrijevic in the circle as she struck out 10 in a complete game effort.
Joliet West 5, Romeoville 2: The Tigers jumped out with a five-run first inning and made it stand up for a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Providence 6, Andrew 5: The Celtics pushed across five runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the exciting walk-off win.
Every Providence (18-6) player in the starting lineup had at least one hit.
Morris 6, Sandwich 3: Ella Davis limited Sandwich to just three hits and an earned run in an Interstate Eight Conference win.
Baseball
Munster (Ind.) 11, Lincoln-Way West 1: The Warriors 10-game winning streak came to an abrupt end in a loss to their visitors from the east.
Tyler Koscinski had two hits for the Warriors (16-3-1).
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Andrew 2: The Knights were held scoreless for the first five innings but erupted for eight runs in the final two frames to capture the SWSC win.
Liam Arsich had two hits for the Knights (11-10).
Morris 5, Ottawa 4: Morris (12-12) put up single runs in five different innings to inch past the Pirates and get back to the .500 mark for the season.
Charlie Martin had three hits to pace Morris.
Plainfield East 8, Joliet West 0: Christian Mitchelle tossed a complete game shutout for the Bengals as they picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Plainfield North 3, Minooka 2: The Tigers got the best of the Indians in a Southwest Prairie Conference pitcher’s duel.
Both squads managed just four hits.
Lockport 11, Marist 1: The Porters spread around 13 hits as they breezed to a nonconference victory.
Victor Izquerido drove in three runs for Lockport (23-3).
Lemont 6, Oak Lawn 0: Brandon Johnson was spectacular for Lemont allowing just three hits while striking out 11 in a complete game effort.
Girls Soccer
Reed-Custer 5, Wilmington 1: The Comets earned a win in the semifinal round of its own Class 1A regional.
Reed-Custer will now lock horns with Peotone in the championship game on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way East 18, Stagg 0: The Griffins breezed into the semifinal round of the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional with the win.
Girls Track and Field
Kankakee Class 2A Sectional: Joliet Catholic had three individual qualifiers and a relay advance to next weekend’s state meet.
Annie Tibbot and Kathryn Hammel were both sectional champions for the Angels with Tibbot winning the 1,600 meters and Hammel winning the 3,200.
Joliet Catholic’s 3,200 relay of Sophia Mihelich, Erin Nash, Claire Blotnik and Tibbot taking second in the event.
Blotnik also took second in the 800 to earn an individual qualifying slot as she finished behind one of the two Providence sectional champions, Bella Morey.
Natalie Papes won the pole vault easily as well for the Celtics, clearing 3.51 meters in the victory.
Geneseo Class 2A Sectional: Morris’ Joy Dudley qualified for the state meet with a second place effort in the 3,200.
College sports
JJC to host Region IV Tournaments for baseball and softball: The Joliet Junior College baseball and softball programs will host Region IV Tournaments, winners of each of those tournaments will advance to Section Tournaments which are one stage short of the respective World Series events in each sport.
Both tournaments are double elimination events that begin today. The top-seeded baseball team will begin its tournament play with the a matchup against either Rock Valley or Oakton at 3 p.m. at Wayne King Field. Rock Valley and Oakton will play prior to that game to see who plays JJC.
After Thursday’s opening round is held at two sites including JJC the remainder of the six-team double tournament will be held at JJC with the Region Champ being crowned on Sunday.
The softball tournament, where JJC is the No. 2 seed, is a four-team double elimination tournament that begins on Friday and runs through Saturday. JJC will open tournament play on Friday at 10 a.m. with a matchup of the College of DuPage at the JJC softball field.
The cost of admission is $5 for adults and $1 for students, cash only, for either of the two tournaments.