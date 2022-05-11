High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 10

Clover Voulgaris’ three-run double in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday lifted Lockport to a 6-3 win over host Homewood-Flossmoor.
Addison Foster went 3 for 4 with an RBI during the SouthWest Suburban Conference win, and Stephanie Hayes was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Alaina Peetz pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, striking out five with no hits and only two base runners allowed.
Joliet Catholic 7, St. Viator 6: At Arlington Heights, Alina Schlageter went 3 for 4 with four RBIs in a East Suburban Catholic Conference win, the 100th for coach Tina Kinsella.
Seneca 15, Dwight 5 (6 inn.): At Dwight, Sam Vandevelde hit for the cycle and tossed in an extra double to finish 5 for 5 with five RBIs in a 15-5 win in Tri-County Conference play.
Alyssa Zellers also doubled twice, and Maddy Klicker and Taya Roe each added an RBI for the Fighting Irish (19-6, 12-1).
Tinley Park 3, Lemont 2: At Lemont, a solo home run in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie and handed Tinley Park a South Suburban Conference win.
Natalie Pacyga was 3 for 3 with an RBI for Lemont (19-5, 13-3), and Frankie Rita drove in one.
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4: At Bradley, Lisabella Dimitrijevic went 3 for 4 and knocked in three runs, which included a two-run homer, during the Knights’ SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Dimitrijevic also struck out six in two innings of relief for Lyndsey Grein, who fanned seven and allowed one earned run in five innings.
Kayla Doerre added two RBIs for Central.
Coal City 16, Lisle 1 (5 inn.): At Lisle, freshman Naomi Stoudt, dressing with the varsity for the first time Tuesday, homered, knocked in four runs and scored three times in the Illinois Central Eight win.
Kaycee Graf (3 for 4) had two RBIs and scored three times, and Jadyn Shaw (3 for 3) had three RBIs and scored twice. Kerigan Copes and Abigail Gagliardo each drove in a pair.
Briahnna Combes allowed one run and struck out three in three innings. Stoudt pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Newark 5, Morris 4: At Morris, Newark used a four-run sixth inning to pick up a nonconference win over Morris.
Kylee Claypool drove in two runs for Morris (19-14). Ella Davis (1 RBI) and Addison Stacy each had two hits.
Wilmington 14, Peotone 2 (5 inn.): At Peotone, the Wildcats cruised to an ICE win behind Grace Burkey, who doubled twice and racked up five RBIs.
Olivia Hansen (3 for 4) was just a home run shy of the cycle and drove in three runs. Jaylee Mills had three hits and two RBIs. Hansen also struck out three in four innings, allowing two runs (zero earned) on six hits and two walks.
Emma Spagnoli drove in both runs for Peotone.
Oswego 11, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Makayla Vinson, Alexandria Guzman and Joselyn Davenport had the lone hits for Joliet Central in a Southwest Prairie Conference loss.
Streator 6, Reed-Custer 5: At Braidwood, Mya Beard smacked a two-run homer and Halie LaGrange drove in two runs, but it wasn’t enough in an ICE loss for the Comets.
Baseball
Wilmington 1, Peotone 0: At Peotone, Lucas Rink tossed six innings of one-hit baseball and Kyle Farrell closed the things out in the seventh to secure an ICE win. Rink struck out three, walked one and needed just 65 pitches to get through six innings.
The Wildcats’ lone run in the third when Ryan Banas walked with two outs, moved to third on a single, and then stole home.
Kade Hupe’s double was the lone hit for Peotone.
Joliet Catholic 12, Benet 2 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Luke Radicevich finished with four hits and five RBIs to lead the Hilltoppers to an ESCC win.
Radicevich was part of a five-run first inning when he drove in a run on a triple. He also drove in a run on a double in the second, hit a home run in the fourth and brought in his final two runs of the day in the fifth on a single.
Starter T.J. Schlageter threw five innings and struck out six, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits.
Joliet West 16, Joliet Central 1 (5 inn.: At Joliet, the Tigers put together 17 hits and scored in every inning to earn the SPC win.
Owen Young led the way with three RBIs on three hits, while Miguel Suero, Joe Lukancic, Jimmy Anderson and Cael Karczewski each drove in two runs.
George Limacher started for Joliet West and threw four innings of one-run ball on three hits. He struck out four and walked five.
Lockport 12, Stagg 3: At Palos Hills, Victor Izquierdo led the team with three RBIs on two hits, while Anthony Martinez drove in two during a SWSC win for the Porters.
Lockport starter Dylan Nagle threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out four.
Plainfield Central 11, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, the Wildcats used a strong outing from Josh Stratton and a big day at the plate to pick up a SPC win.
Stratton threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits, striking out nine batters.
Caleb Coberley led the team offensively with four RBIs on three hits Colin Bailye, Phillip Carlton, Nate Conrad and Tanner Wagnon each drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Plainfield East 10, Plainfield South 3: At Plainfield East, the Bengals used a five-RBI day from Chrisitan Mitchelle to earn a win against their crosstown rivals.
Mitchelle gave Plainfield East a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first when he hit a two-run home run. The Bengals added two more runs in the inning on a single from Jacob Denton and a double from Sebastian Pape.
Joshua Keller threw 6 2/3 innings for East, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits, striking out three batters.
Providence 5, Mount Carmel 3: At Chicago, the Celtics scored three runs in the top of the seventh to comeback and win their Chicago Catholic League matchup.
Providence took the lead in the seventh when Jackson Smith hit a double to center field, giving the Celtics a 4-3 lead. Enzo Infelise drove in an insurance run on a single to make it 5-3.
Drew Zemaitis earned the save in the bottom of the seventh by striking out two batters.
Gavin Gomez started for Providence and threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Sandburg 1 (6 inn.): At Frankfurt, Blake Binkowski led the way with three RBIS, while Alex Stanwich, Jack Hoh and Randy Seymour each drove in two during a SWSC win for the Griffins.
Starter Ryan Ball threw 4 ⅓ innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out three.
Streator 9, Reed-Custer 3: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs put up six runs in the second to earn the ICE win.
Plainfield North 10, West Aurora 6: At Plainfield, the Tigers put together 10 hits and picked up a big SPC win. Dylan Evans led the way with three RBIs for North, while Ethan Sam drove in two.
Homewood-Flossmoor 12, Bolingbrook 2 (5 inn.): At Flossmoor, the Raiders couldn’t keep up with the Vikings in a SWSC loss.
Girls Soccer
Lockport 9, Stagg 0: At Lockport, Karol Stasik recorded a hat trick and Abbey Mack added two goals and an assist in a SWSC win for the Porters.
Sandburg 7, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Orland Park, the Warriors suffered a SWSC loss on the road.
Lincoln-Way East 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At New Lenox, the Griffins earned a shutout on senior night for a SWSC victory.
Plainfield North 2, Plainfield East 2: At Plainfield East, the SPC rivalry match ended in a tie. Alex Tetteh and Gabriella Mattio had goals for North, and Kelli Coughlin scored twice for East.
Boys Volleyball
Lockport 2, Sandburg 0: At Lockport, the Porters (24-8, 2-3) picked up a SWSC win in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17. Nate Nacino had five kills, Evan Dziadkowiec provided 12 assists, and Kevin Rodriguez had five digs.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At New Lenox, Jon Guch supplied the Griffins (26-6, 6-0) with seven kills and two aces in a SWSC win, 25-16, 25-14. Brendan Reutter added 12 assists and two aces.
Plainfield East 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield Central, the Bengals earned the sweep, 25-16, 25-22, to pick up the SPC victory.
Girls Water Polo
Lockport 21, Hinsdale South 6: At the Neuqua Valley Sectional, the seventh-seeded Porters won their postseason opener and advanced to face No. 2 Naperville Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Boys Tennis
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Bradley, the Warriors swept the SWSC dual.