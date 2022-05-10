High school sports roundup for Monday, May 9 2022

Coal City senior Abram Wills faced 25 Lisle hitters and struck out 19 of them in the Coalers’ 3-1 win over the visiting Lions in an Illinois Central Eight contest Monday.
Wills scattered three hits on the day and struck out the first seven Lions he faced.
At the plate, Wills helped his cause with a sacrifice fly. Brady Best had two hits, and Riley Dehler knocked in a run for Coal City (16-5, 11-2).
Seneca 10, Dwight 0 (5 inn): At Dwight, a nine-run second inning lifted Seneca (13-5, 10-3) in the Tri-County Conference matchup. Paxton Giertz had three hits, including a pair of doubles for the Fighting Irish. Calvin Maierhofer went the distance, striking out seven while allowing only two hits.
Streator 5, Reed-Custer 1: At Streator, Jack McPherson struck out six and allowed only one earned run in an Illinois Central Eight contest. McPherson also had one of three hits for the Comets. Colin Esparza and Joe Stellano had the other two hits for R-C (12-8, 8-5).
Lincoln-Way East 14, Bolingbrook 4 (5 inn): At Bolingbrook, Alex Stanwich homered twice and knocked in four for the Griffins in the SouthWest Suburban Conference game. Zach Kwasny also homered for LWE (15-5, 7-2). Ryan Ball added four more runs driven in for East. Josiah McGee drove in two for Bolingbrook (3-16-1, 1-8).
Benet Academy 6, Joliet Catholic 5: At Lisle, the visiting Hillmen rallied for single runs in the sixth and seventh but came up short in the East Suburban Catholic Conference game. Aidan Voss, Jackson Cullen and Ryan Louthan had RBIs for JCA (16-10, 7-4).
Lemont 26-10, Thornton-Fractional North 0-0: At Calumet City, a 10-run third was big, but a 14-run fourth was even bigger for Lemont in the SSC contest. Brody Millr knocked in five runs, and Gavin Kelby and Conor Murray each drove in three for Lemont in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Game 2 was much of the same as Lemont scored eight times in the fourth. Brandon Johnson knokced in three in the night cap for Lemont (16-6, 12-3).
Plainfield Central 11, Romeoville 2: At Plainfield, Kenny Ospalik had three hits, including a three-run home run, and drove in four overall in the Wildcats’ SPC win.
Carter Prochaska struck out 13 in six innings for Plainfield Central (20-9, 5-5). Nick Kolze hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth for Romeoville (8-19, 5-4).
Morris 4, Ottawa 1: At Morris, Morris scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out the Interstate 8 win.
Jack Wheeler had the big shot for Morris with a two-run home run in the last of the sixth to give the home team the lead for good. Keegan Waters drove in a run with a double and struck out six in a complete game for Morris (11-12, 8-6).
Mt. Carmel 8, Providence 7: At New Lenox, Michael Oprondek homered in the Chicago Catholic League game and drove in three for Providence (11-14-1, 6-9-1). John Serritella also drove in three runs for the Celtics.
Wilmington 8, Peotone 1: At Wilmington, Kaden Humphries was unhittable for the Wildcats in the Illinois Central Eight contest. Humphries allowed no hits and struck out seven in a complete-game gem.
At the plate, Jacob Friddle and Dominic Dingillo homered for Wilmington (8-10, 3-7). Matt Derkacy accounted for the Blue Devils’ run with an RBI in the sixth for Peotone (9-9-2, 5-7).
Lockport 7, Sandburg 1: At Lockport, a five-run third broke it open for the Porters in the SWSC contest. Griffin Brown and Junior Velasquez had two hits apiece for Lockport (22-3, 8-2). Anthony Martinez, Lucas Pajeau, Jake Schindler and Niko Mastoras all drove in runs for the Porters.
Plainfield North 10, West Aurora 1: At Aurora, the Tigers broke it open with a five-run seventh in the SPC. MJ Amsari drove in three for Plainfield (12-10, 9-5). Colin Pomatto doubled and drove in two for North.
Plainfield East 19, Plainfield South 17: At Plainfield South, the warm and windy day was ideal for offense in the SPC contest. The two teams combined for 36 runs on 27 hits, including four long balls.
East (15-10, 9-5) used a 10-run fourth to take the initial lead. Colin Hebreard drove in four, and Bryce Atkin homered and drove in three for the Bengals.
Blake Phommachannom homered and drove in three for South (6-12, 4-10). Matt Kelliher also homered and drove in four.
Yorkville 19, Minooka 12: At Minooka, Mike Murphy homered and drove in three for Minooka (19-7, 12-2 SPC). Ivan Dahlberg homered and drove in two. Mitch Thomas and Andrew Forillo also drove in a pair for Minoioka.
Softball
Lemont 6, Tinley Park 0: At Tinley Park, Avaree Taylor scattered seven hits and struck out eight in the SSC contest. Nicole Pontrelli had two hits and drove in two, and Mallory Corse added an RBI for Lemont (19-4, 13-2).
Morris 10, Kaneland 8 (8 inn): At Maple Park, Ella Davis and Grace Lines had RBI singles in the top of the eighth to give Morris the Interstate 8 win. Davis had two doubles on the day, driving in a pair for Morris (19-13, 5-7).
Streator 6, Reed-Custer 3: At Streator, Mya Beard had three hits in the Illinois Central Eight contest. Halie LaGrange and Grace Cavanaugh also had two hits for the Comets. Abby Sunday struck out seven from the circle for R-C (8-10, 5-7).
Seneca 10, Dwight 0: At Dwight, Maddy Klicker had four hits and Sam Vandevelde and Zoe Hougas each added three hits in the shutout win for the Fighting Irish. Seneca (18-6, 11-1) stayed atop the Tri-County Conference thanks also to Taya Roe, who allowed only three hits in four innings in the circle.
Cola City 14, Lisle 1 (5 inn): At Coal City, 13 runs in the third inning busted it open for the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight game. Kerigan Copes drove in three for Coal City (12-10, 6-6), and Jadyn Shaw homered and drove in a pair for the Coalers.
Lockport 18, Bolingbrook 1 (6 inn): At Bolingbrook, Lockport scored in every inning but one in the SWSC contest. Yesenia Zavala double three times and drove in four for the Porters. Kasey Markusic drove in three with a double and Alaina Peetz struck out 13 for Lockport (17-4, 7-1).
Minooka 9, Oswego 5: At Minooka, Anna McClimon hit a two-run home run in a four-run sixth to lift Minooka in the SPC game. Sophia Dzuiba doubled and drove in two for Minooka (12-7-1, 8-2).
Plainfield Central 3, Joliet West 2: At Joliet, Lilly Theobald’s RBI single in the top of the six was the difference for Central in the SPC game. Tricia Hogrefe and Sophia Patterson also had RBIs for the Wildcats (5-13, 2-8). Avery Houlihan and Brooke Schwall had two hits each for West (10-12, 6-5).
Plainfield East 11, Joliet Central 1 (6 inn): At Joliet, Amber Necas struck out nine for the Bengals in the SPC contest. Amanda Strzyzewski and Samantha Schrader each had two hits, and Madelyn Crabtree drove in a pair for East (11-8, 8-3).
Central fell to 2-16 overall, 0-11 in the SPC.
Wilmington 9, Peotone 1: At Wilmington, Olivia Hansen struck out eight for Wilmington in the Illinois Central Eight game. Jenna Jackson had two hits and two RBI for the Wildcats (8-9, 6-5). Taylor Thweatt had the RBI for Peotone (8-14, 3-10).
Joliet Catholic 11, Marian Catholic 0 (5 inn): At Joliet, Morgan doubled, homered and drove in two for the Angles in the ESCC contest. Addie Fanter, Alina Schlageter, Mack Brow and Phoenix Fanter all drove in a pair for JCA (10-9, 3-4).
Yokrville 11, Plainfield North 0 (5 inn): At Yorkville, Victoria Countryman, Andi Woods and Oliva SIkora had hits for the Tigers in the SPC game. North fell to 10-11, 6-5 in the SPC.
Plainfield South 7, Romeoville 4: At Romeoville, Hailie Boardman struck out seven for the Cougars in a SPC game. Boardman also had two hits and drove in a run for South (8-14, 4-7). Jolene and Juliana Anderson had RBI for the Spartans (2-16, 1-11).
Providence 10, Stagg 3: At Palos Heights, Abby Johnson had four hits and drove in two for the Celtics in the nonconference contest. Kailee O’Sullivan and Grace Golebiowski also had four hits as the Celtics (17-6) banged out seventeen hits on the afternoon.
Girls LaCrosse
Hinsdale Central 15, Lincoln-Way Central 13: At New Lenox, the Knights (12-2) dropped the nonconference contest to the Red Devils.
Boys Track and Field
Black Diamond Invitational: At Coal City, Providence captured the team title with 138 points. Coal City ran fourth with 62 points. Jude Horak and Andrew Dau were victorious for the Celtics.
Boys Tennis
Lemont 5, Lincoln-Way Central 2: At Lemont, Collin Bush captured No. 1 singles and Grant Trevarthan and Dan Vanisko took No. 4 doubles for the Knights in Mondays nonconference match.