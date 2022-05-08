High school sports roundup for Saturday, May 7

Kenny Ospalik doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning Saturday, and Cody Nold added an insurance run with an RBI single as Plainfield Central topped host Plainfield South, 4-2, in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Ospalik struck out three in six innings of work. Teigen Miles pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.
Blake Phommachannom drove in both runs for Central.
Plainfield East 8, Waubonsie Valley 1: The defending Class 4A champions are putting together a little bit of a second-half push, collecting their third consecutive win.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Stagg 3: At Triton College in River Grove, Aiden Healy drove in two runs to lead the Warriors to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory. Kaleb Wilkey and Harrison Scroggins each had an RBI.
Colton Kachinsky struck out three in 3 1/3 innings.
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Normal West 2: At Normal, Charlie Cismoski drove in two runs to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory.
Braden Meyer and Nicholas Signorelli each drove in a run. Pitcher Donovan Dykas struck out three in three innings.
University High 12, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At Normal, the Knights fell in nonconference action.
Plano 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 4: At Plano, the Panthers struggled defensively during the nonconference loss with seven errors.
Cale Halpin, Ethan Maxard and Blake Huston each drove in a run for the Panthers. Huston struck out five in three innings.
Joliet Catholic 7, St. Viator 1 (6 inn.): At Arlington Heights, Brek Baranoski drove in two runs to lead the Hilltoppers to an East Suburban Catholic Conference victory.
Dom Cod, Luke Ziesmer and Jimmy Sharp each had an RBI.
Nate Ciemny struck out four in three innings, and Zach Bebar struck out five in three innings.
Plainfield East 8, Waubonsie Valley 1: At Waubonsie, Christian Mitchelle, Aden Aukland and Colin Hebreard combined to drive in six runs to lead the Bengals to a nonconference victory.
Michael Morgan added an RBI.
St. Teresa 8, Reed-Custer 6: At St. Joseph, Jacob Pfeiffer hit a grand slam, but the Comets fell at the St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament.
Connor Esparza had an RBI, and Joe Bembenek scored twice.
Kyle Highland struck out seven in four innings, allowing six runs (two eared) on five hits and four walks.
St. Joseph 4, Reed-Custer 0: At St. Joseph, the Comets were shut out in their St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament game.
SOFTBALL
Rock Island 7-12, Minooka 0-7: At Rock Island, the Indians were swept in a nonconference doubleheader.
In Game 2, Riley Hickey launched a three-run homer, and Kenzie Huey had a solo blast.
Lockport 5-11, Naperville Central 1-1: At Lockport, the Porters swept the nonconference doubleheader.
Alaina Peetz struck out 15 in Game 1 and allowed a run on six hits. Macy Schaaf knocked in two runs to lead the offense.
Lockport piled up 14 hits in Game 2. Stephanie Hayes went 3 for 3 with three RBIs, Addison Foster and Kendal Herschbach each had three hits and scored three times, and Brooke Keltner and Kylie Ryan each knocked in a pair.
Kelcie McGraw struck out six and surrendered one run in six innings.
Morris 5, Seneca 1: At Seneca, Alana Beshoar drove in three runs to lead Morris to a nonconference victory at the Seneca triangular.
Kylee Claypool had an RBI. Pitcher Ella Davis struck out seven in five innings.
Herscher 12, Morris 2 (6 inn.): At Seneca, Morris dropped a game to Herscher at the Seneca three-team tournament. Maddy Shannon drove in a run for Morris.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lockport 4, Plainfield Central 0: At Lockport, the Porters shut out Central in nonconference action.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Fremd Invite: Lockport went 3-2 on the day with wins over Rockford Auburn, Rockford Jefferson and Rolling Meadows and losses to South Elgin and Fremd.