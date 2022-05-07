High school sports roundup for Friday, May 6

Minooka girls lacrosse picked up a nonconference win Friday night at home, taking down Prospect, 12-3.
The team celebrated senior night Friday and will get back to action Saturday when the team hosts Belleville West.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Thursday’s results
Lincoln-Way East captured the team title at the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional on Thursday night, piling up 14.5 points for the win.
The host school finished second with seven points.
Highlighting Lincoln-Way East’s efforts were a pair of state qualifiers in doubles and a singles qualifier. Mia Mercado and Megan Phillips paired up to win the sectional championship in doubles, while Allison Doyon and Taylor Doyon took third and also advanced to state. Rachel Miller finished third in the singles for Lincoln-Way East and also qualified.
Lincoln-Way Central’s doubles team of Greta Baumgartner and Courtney Godbout took fourth in for their qualifying slot.
Metea Valley Sectional: Romeoville took second to the host school with 7.5 points. Lockport was third with seven.
Romeoville’s only state qualifier was Maya Edrada, who took second in singles, while Lockport’s qualifying doubles squad of Megan Janik and Emily Pogwizd took fourth.
Neuqua Valley Sectional: Plainfield East had a pair of state qualifiers, as Ivy He took fourth in singles and Carolyn Winiecki and Rhea Shah took fourth in doubles. East finished second in the team race with eight points, behind the host school that racked up 17.5. Plainfield South (4 points), Bolingbrook (2) and Plainfield Central (1) also participated but had no state qualifiers.
Naperville North Sectional: Joliet West netted four points, Joliet Central added 3.5 points and Plainfield North scored a half point, but none were able to advance any athletes to state.
T.F. South Sectional: Lemont finished sixth with two points and did not advance any qualifiers to state.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Thursday’s results
Lincon-Way West 13, Stagg 2: At New Lenox, the Warriors ended the regular season with a win.
Ally Witt led the way with six goals, while Sydney McGann scored two. Madalyn Witt made nine saves in goal.
BOYS WATER POLO
Thursday’s results
Andrew 12, Lincoln-Way Central 9: At New Lenox, the Knights couldn’t come back to earn the win.