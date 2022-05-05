High school sports roundup for Wednesday May 4, 2022

Oswego earned the championship at the Southwest Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Wednesday at Plainfield North.
Oswego racked up 111 points, besting runner-up Oswego East, which had 81 points.
Plainfield East finished third, followed by Yorkville, Minooka, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Joliet West, Plainfield Central, Romeoville, West Aurora and Joliet Central.
Plainfield East’s third-place showing was highlighted by wins from Mazie Gierat in the long jump (18 feet, 5 inches), the 4x100-meter relay of Elissa Perkins, D’Aria Christian, Ava Mabry-Spencer and Ally Wojciechowski to run a season best 49.42 seconds. Perkins also won the triple jump with a meet-record leap of 37-8 1/4.
Minooka’s Kendal Franklin won the high jump (5-0 1/2), and the 4x800 relay team of Cassie Fuhrman, Gabby Kics, Audrey Boles and Kathryn Cichon won in 9:36.15.
Plainfield North’s Lauren Dellangelo won the 400 in 59.56, and Natalie Liapis was victorious in the 300 hurdles (48.10). Plainfiield South got a win in the 200 from Janiya Bowman (25.38).
Joliet West senior Alexandria Nance won the 100 hurdles in a personal-best time of 15.68.
Plainfield Central was led by a meet-record performance from Tessani Foster in the pole vault (12-2 1/4).
Tania Miller from Romeoville came into the meet with only the fourth-fastest 100 time in the field but left as conference champion, as the sophomore ran 12.44.
Softball
Lemont 18, Oak Lawn 0 (4 inn.): It took only four innings and only one batter over the minimum for Sage Mardjetko and Lemont to rout the Spartans in a South Suburban Conference contest at Oak Lawn.
Mardjetko struck out 12 of the 17 hitters she faced. At the plate, she had three hits, including a home run, and drove in a pair. It was the fourth no-hitter of the season for Mardjetko and the sixth by Lemont this season.
Coal City 6, Reed-Custer 5: At Coal City, Kerigan Copes hit a two-run home run and Bri Combes doubled, drove in a run and struck out four in five innings for Coal City (11-10, 5-6) in an Illinois Central Eight conference game. R-C scored three-times in the top of the seventh. Sylvia Crater hit a two-run home run in the seventh for the Comets. Grace Cavanaugh also homered and drove in a pair for R-C (8-9, 5-6).
West Aurora 8, Romeoville 2: At Aurora, Caitlin Glacomo’s two-run single in the top of the fifth inning accounted for the offense for Romeoville (2-15, 1-10) in a Southwest Prairie Conference game. Jolene Anderson had two hits, including a double, for the Spartans.
Morris 2, La Salle-Peru 0: At Morris, a five-hit shutout from Ella Davis propelled Morris (17-12, 5-6) to the Interstate 8 Conference win. Grace Lines and Maddy Shannon had RBIs for Morris.
Manteno 11, Peotone 1 (6 inn): At Peotone, Taylor Thweatt had two hits, including a double, for the Blue Devils in the Interstate 8 game. Mackenzie Strough drove in the only run for Peotone (8-13, 3-9) with a single in the fourth.
Plainfield North 5, Plainfield Central 4 (11 inn.): At Plainfield, Keira Suntken scored on a passed ball to complete a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th in an SPC contest. Central (5-13, 2-8) scored twice in the top of the 11th on RBI singles from Lilly Theobald and Jamie Crawford. North (10-10, 6-4 in the SPC) rallied with a Suntken double that scored two to tie it.
Oswego 7, Plainfield East 6 (8 inn): At Oswego, a two-run single from Lauren Brock in the top of the seventh tied it for the Bengals in the SPC contest. Brock also homered and drove in three for Plainfield East (10-9, 7-3).
Yorkville 3, Joliet West 0: The Tigers tried to mount a late rally but fell short as they dropped to 10-11 on the season.
Brooke Schwall had two of Joliet West’s five hits.
Baseball
Coal City 5, Reed-Custer 0: At Coal City, Braden Reilly scattered four hits in a complete-game effort for the Coalers in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Nolan Berger drove in two, and Brady Best and Ashton Harvey each had single RBI for Coal City (15-5, 10-2). R-C (12-5, 8-4), got a complete game performance from Joe Stellano. Stellano struck out five and allowed just one earned run.
Seneca 2, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 1: At Roanoke, the Fighting Irish plated a run in the top of the seventh in the Tri-County contest. Matt Cruise struck out 11 in a complete-game performance for Seneca (12-5, 8-3). Paxton Giertz had an RBI for Seneca.
Morris 14, Plano 0 (5 inn): At Morris, AJ Zweeres doubled twice and drove in three for Morris in the Interstate 8 contest. Keegan Waters homered and drove in three and struck out six in four innings for Morris (10-12, 7-6). Will Knapp added a solo homer for Morris.
Plainfield East 10, Joliet West 7 (9 inn.): At Joliet, a three-run seventh followed by a three-run ninth sparked the defending Class 4A state champions to the SPC win. CJ Lamb broke the tie in the ninth with a two-run triple for Plainfield East (13-10, 8-4). Joliet West (16-10, 8-3) got four RBIs from James Love, including a home run.
Minooka 4, Plainfield North 3: At Minooka, Sully Minor’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh won it for Minooka in the SPC contest. Luke Brown struck out six in just over five innings for North (11-10, 8-4). Minooka stayed atop the SPC, improving to 11-1 in league play, 18-5 overall.