High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 3

Plainfield Central scored eight runs in the first two innings and used that to propel itself to a 10-3 victory over Plainfield South in a Southwest Prairie Conference baseball matchup on Tuesday.
A strong pitching performance from Josh Stratton insured that was more than enough offense as he finished with 11 strikeouts during his six inning stretch. Plainfield Central pitching limited Plainfield South to just two hits.
Caleb Coberley and Cody Nold had two hit games from Plainfield Central, while both of Plainfield South’s hits came courtesy of Ethan Chance.
Providence 4, Marmion 4: The two Chicago Catholic combatants were forced to settle for a tie.
Gavin Gomez, Jackson Smith and Will Withers all had two-hit games for the Celtics (11-12-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 4, Stagg 0: Zoey Trout scored two goals to key the Warriors to the comfortable victory.
Kylie Murphy and Caitlyn Burgess each netted a goal apiece in the win, while Olivia Franczyk recorded the shutout in goal.
Lockport 3, Bolingbrook 0: Meghan Mack, Stevie Matushek and Karol Stasik each netted goals for the Porters as they claimed a SWSC victory.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Bloom 1: Cami Butler, Bre Herlihy, and Kara Waishwell all had two goal efforts for the Griffins (10-4-1).
GIRLS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way East 11, Lincoln-Way Central 8: The Griffins edged out the Knights in a district rivalry matchup.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 1: Ally Witt had four goals to pace a varied offensive attack for the Warriors.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln-Way West def. Lockport 25-20, 25-18: The Warriors picked up a pivotal win in SWSC play by sweeping the Porters.
Connor Studer had nine kills for Lincoln-Way West while Lockport got eight kills from Matthew Krzos.
Bolingbrook def. Stagg 15-25, 25-20, 25-14: Andy Stone had nine kills as Bolingbrook rallied for an SWSC victory.
Lincoln-Way East def. Andrew 25-21, 25-19: The Griffins swept past the T-Bolts to improve to 24-6 on the year.