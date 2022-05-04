Girls soccer: Defense carries Plainfield South past Joliet West

JOLIET – The strong wind blowing from north to south played a big part in Tuesday’s Southwest Prairie Conference girls soccer game between Plainfield South and Joliet West.

Most of the shots taken in the match occurred at the goal at the south end of the field, as the wind tended to carry the ball that direction.

However, the game’s only goal was scored at the north goal, when Plainfield South’s Izabella Hazzad took advantage of a scrambling West defense and lofted a shot from the 20-yard line that went over West goal keeper Brenna Willer’s outstretched arms and into the goal with 21:56 to play in the first half.

From there, the defenses and goalkeepers took over, and the game ended in a 1-0 Plainfield South victory.

In the first half, West (9-10-1, 2-5) took a majority of the shots, but South keeper Mason Hillery was equal to the task, making five saves. Meanwhile, the defensive combination of Kendall Pachowicz, Hallie Meachum, Olivia Satela, Maya Gray and Sarah Kehrer did the job of keeping the Tiger attack at bay.

“Give all the credit to Plainfield South,” West coach Alan Stewart said. “They understood the conditions today. We knew it would be a sloppy game with the weather, and the ball tends to skid more on the artificial turf when it’s wet. They were able to take advantage of a mistake we made in the back and got a goal.

“We are starting six freshmen, and we had to move some girls around because of an injury, but this is the closest game we have had with South in my seven years here. The girls played well. Our goalies [Willer and Kadixamayrin Mireles] played well and made a lot of saves.”

In the second half, the Cougars (7-6-2, 4-3-1) dominated the action, getting nine shots on goal and turning away about every Joliet West advancement into their territory.

“Some of it was the wind, but most of it was the girls executing the adjustments we made at halftime,” South coach Thomas Blake said. “We were more aggressive and more confident on defense, and we won a lot more 50/50 balls in the second half. Our outside defenders [Meachum and Satela] did a good job of stepping into the attack and pushing the ball up the field.

“It was a good win for us. To make one goal stand up for more than 60 minutes is very good. We have been dealing with a lot of injuries, and a lot of girls stepped up. We had to move some players into different positions, and they did a good job.”