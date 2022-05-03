High school sports roundup for Monday, May 2

Plainfield North pitcher Brandon Bak struck out 12 to lead the Tigers to a 4-1 Southwest Prairie Conference victory over Minooka on Monday in Plainfield.
Bak allowed two hits and one run through 5 2/3 innings.
Ryan Nelson drove in a run for the Tigers. Bak, Nelson and Colin Pomatto each collected a hit.
Ivan Dahlberg, Dylan Mroz and Mitch Thomas had the only hits for Minooka.
Gardner-South Wilmington 8, Dwight 2: At Dwight, Blake Huston and Cale Halpin combined to drive in four runs to lead the Panthers to the win. Blake Patterson added an RBI.
Huston struck out six through three innings, and Dane Halpin struck out three through four innings of relief.
Coal City 9, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, Nolan Berger homered to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Aydan Murphey drove in three runs, and Aston Harvey and Abram Wills each had an RBI.
Wills struck out 10 and scattered three hits over six innings.
Plainfield Central 9, Plainfield South 2: At Plainfield, Chris Suchoski drove in three runs and had three hits to lead the Wildcats to an SPC victory.
Taylor Kujak (2 for 4) drove in two runs, and Cody Nold had an RBI as part of a three-hit day.
Carter Prochaska pitched a complete game and struck out nine. He allowed two runs (zero earned) on two hits and four walks.
Peotone 4, Manteno 3: At Manteno, the Blue Devils won in Illinois Central Eight Conference action. Brock Krska, Thomas Lynch and Austin Massat each drove in a run.
Krska struck out four through 4 2/3 innings, and Lynch struck out three through 2 1/3.
Joliet Catholic 10, Mount Carmel 4: At Chicago, Trey Swiderski and Luka Radicevich each drove in two runs to lead the Hilltoppers to a nonconference victory.
Michael Ascencio, Brennan Luz and Tommy Kemp each had an RBI. Jackson Cullen had a four-hit game.
Morris 2, Plano 0: At Plano, Jack Wheeler struck out 13 to lead Morris to an Interstate 8 Conference victory. He allowed four hits and four walks to finish with 108 pitches.
AJ Zweeres and Wheeler collected the only two hits Morris, which scored its two runs on wild pitches in the fifth inning.
Providence 13, Marmion 0 (5 inn.): At Marmion, Lucas Winters homered and drove in two runs to lead the Celtics to a Chicago Catholic League victory.
Enzo Infeise drove in three runs. Gavin Gomez, Jude Allen and Will Withers each drove in two runs. Pierre Danet had an RBI.
Gomez pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out 11.
Romeoville 5, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, AJ Burnett tossed a complete game and struck out seven during the SPC win for the Spartans.
Burnett, Alejandro De Leon and Harrison Kolze (2 RBIs) each had two hits.
Joliet Central starter Ryan Richards struck out five and allowed one earned run in 4 2/3 innings.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way East 10, Providence 0 (6 inn.): At New Lenox, Chloe Geijer hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs to lead the Griffins to a nonconference victory.
Geijer had two home runs on the day. Amanda Martineck and Maddie Hickey each had an RBI. Hickey also struck out six through six innings of work.
Nicole Magdziasz had two hits for Providence.
Lemont 16, T.F. South 3 (5 inn.): Frankie Rita drove in five runs in Lemont’s South Suburban Conference victory.
Mallory Corse was 3 for 4 with an RBI, Ali Palowicz went 4 for 4 and scored four times.
Avaree Taylor pitched a complete game and struck out nine while allowing three runs on two hits and four walks.
Coal City 13, Reed-Custer 1: At Braidwood, Abbi Gagliardo (3 for 5) hit her sixth home run of the season and drove in three runs as the Coalers pounded out 20 hits during their Illinois Central Eight win.
Kaitlyn Jasper struck out six through five innings.
Wilmington 15, Lisle 0 (4 inn.): At Lisle, Jessica Castle homered twice, and Olivia Hansen hit a home run in an Illinois Central Eight win for the Wildcats.
Castle drove in five runs. Anna Liaromatis and Jenna Jackson each knocked in two run.
Hansen struck out seven through three innings and allowed only one hit.
Sycamore 12, Morris 6: Addison Stacy, Kayla Jepson, Alana Beshoar and Maddie Noon each drove in a run for Morris during an Interstate 8 loss.
Marist 13, Joliet Catholic 1 (5 inn.): At Marist, the Angels suffered an East Suburban Catholic Conference loss.
West Aurora 16, Joliet Central 0 (3 inn.): At Aurora, Joliet Central fell in SPC play.
Joliet West 8, Oswego East 7: At Oswego, Brooke Schwall drove in three runs as part of a three-hit game during the Tigers’ SPC win.
Grace Cameron drove in two runs and Mackenzie Farkas, Avery Houlihan and Hope Hughes each had an RBI.
Oswego 7, Plainfield South 6: At Oswego, Kaylee Aimone drove in three runs for the Wildcats, who lost the SPC matchup after jumping out to an early 6-0 lead.
Anna Lisa Fluder had two hits and two RBIs in the loss.
Andrew 6, Lincoln-Way West 5: At New Lenox, the Warriors scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning but were unable to complete the comeback in a SouthWest Suburban Conference loss.
Abbie Gregus was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Molly Marquardt knocked in two runs.
Plainfield North 6, Romeoville 3: At Plainfield, the Tigers earned an SPC win.