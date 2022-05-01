High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 30

Junior Velazquez homered and drove in three runs Saturday to lead Lockport to an 11-5 victory over visiting Joliet West.
Matt Merk drove in four runs, and Joey Manzo, Lucas Pajeau, Kyle Kevish and Niko Mastoras each had an RBI. David Zaragoza struck out four through 4 2/3 innings.
Zackry Tarrant had a two-run homer for Joliet West, and James Love had a solo blast. Joe Lukancic, Zackry and Preston Vowell also had RBIs for the Tigers.
Joliet Catholic 10, St. Patrick 0 (5 inn.): At Joliet, Trey Swiderski had a solo homer during the Hilltoppers to a East Suburban Catholic Conference victory.
Aiden Voss, Danny O’Brien and Jackson Cullen combined to drive in six runs.
Jake Spotofora pitched a complete game and struck out six. He allowed two hits and one walk.
Providence 9, Brother Rice 6: At New Lenox, Ryan Mrozek drove in four runs to lead the Celtics to a Chicago Catholic League victory.
Tyler Young, Will Withers and Lucas Winters each had an RBI. Pitcher Jack Wajda struck out three through six innings.
Bolingbrook 2, West Aurora 2 (3 inn.): At West Aurora, the nonconference game ended in a tie after three innings. Dillon Hinojosa homered and drove in two runs. Julian Villafuerte struck out two through three innings.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Lemont 5: At Lemont, Brandon Pritchard broke the tie with a double in the top of the seventh to lead the Warriors to a nonconference victory.
Jacob Morris and Luke Swallow each drove in multiple runs. Cam Buckley and Harrison Scroggins each collected two hits for the Warriors. Pitcher Tyler Koscinski struck out one through three innings.
Dylan Swanstrom was 3 for 4 with doubles and an RBI for Lemont. Pat Gardner was 2 for 2 and scored twice, and Brandon Johnson went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Lake Central (Ind.) 5, Lincoln-Way Central 2: At Lake Central, Ind., Mensik Landon struck out three through 4 2/3 innings during a nonconference loss for the Knights. Braden Meyer had one RBI.
Plainfield Central 11, Burlington Central 4: At Burlington, the Wildcats scored seven times in the fifth inning to break open the nonconference contest.
Caleb Coberley went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored, Taylor Kujak was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored,Tanner Wagnon had two hits and two RBIs, and Phillip Carlton was 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored twice.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way East 6, Oswego East 3 (5 inn.): At Frankfort, Katie Stewart homered to lead the Griffins to a nonconference victory.
Amanda Martineck drove in three runs, and Mackenzie Gallagher and Maddie Hickey each had an RBI. Hickey struck out three through five innings.
Bishop McNamara 4, Joliet West 3: At Kankakee, Avery Houlihan, Grace Cameron and Karley Talkie each had an RBI in a nonconference loss for the Tigers. Madison Jadrin struck out five through six innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lemont 6, Oak Forest 0: At Lemont, Lemont won in South Suburban Conference action.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way West 14, Elk Grove 3: At New Lenox, Ally Witt and Olivia Murphy combined to score eight goals to lead the Warriors to a nonconference victory.
Sydney McGann scored two and Abby Karpluk, Emma Stiglic, Zoey Wallock and Jadeyn Staley each had a goal.
Madalyn Witt was in net with nine saves.
Saint Ignatius 6, Lincoln-Way West 2: At New Lenox, Karpluk and McGann each had a goal. Witt had 13 saves in goal.
Lincoln-Way West 15, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At New Lenox, Stiglic scored five goals to lead the Warriors.
Maddie Dul, Karpluk and McGann combined to score six goals. Paige Barkoozis, Ally Witt, Olivia Murphy and Zoey Wallock each had a goal.
Madalyn Witt was in net with seven saves.