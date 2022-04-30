Baseball: Strong pitching, Tubbs’ homer lead Plainfield South past Morris

MORRIS — Zander Tubbs got a pitch he liked, and he knew what to do with it.

In the top of the sixth inning Saturday, the Plainfield South outfielder jumped on an inside fastball and deposited it over the fence in left-center, scoring teammate Josh McGuigan, who had walked, ahead of him to give the Cougars (8-8) a 3-0 lead over Morris.

“I started out the year pretty hot, but I have been in a slump lately,” Tubbs said. “Hopefully, this will get me back going again.”

Relievers Brett Snyder and Matt Kelliher shut down Morris in the final two innings to complete the shutout that was started by Bradey Hagenbaumer. Hagenbaumer went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out two. Snyder threw 1 2/3 innings and Kelliher pitched a scoreless seventh.

“This was a very nice win for us,” South coach Phil Bodine said. “Bradey threw the ball well, and the two relievers came in and got the job done.

“We were able to put the ball in play against a good pitcher [Morris’ Aidan Hayse]. And, Tubbs was due for that hit. He started out hotter than hot, but then he struggled for a little bit. It was nice to see him get some good contact again.”

South scratched an unearned run against Hayse, a Tennessee committ, in the top of the second. Blake Phommachannom led off by reaching on an error and was forced at second on a grounder by Zach Krol. Ryan Strezo then singled to right, sending Krol to third. Strezo strayed a bit too far off of first, but the Morris throw to try and nab him went wild, allowing Krol to score. The Cougars had runners on second and third with two outs, but did not score again.

It was a bit of a theme for both teams, as South stranded 12 runners and Morris left 10 on base.

“We have been leaving a lot of runners on lately,” Bodine said. “But I was happy with how we played. And, I was just happy that we played. We’ve had so many games rained out this year that it’s nice to just get on the field.”

Morris (8-12) got two-hit performances from senior Ryan Fischer (double), sophomore A.J. Zweeres and freshman Jack Wheeler. Hayse allowed two hits and struck out three in four innings. He also walked three and hit a pair of batters. Reliever Paul Mitchell allowed two runs on four hits in three innings.

Morris loaded the bases with two outs in the first on a single by Wheeler and walks by sophomore Keegan Waters and freshman Griffin Zweeres, but did not score. Hagenbaumer then retired the next 10 hitters before Fischer doubled with two outs in the fourth. Morris again had a scoring opportunity in the fifth. Brennan Johnson led off with a single and, an out later, A.J. Zweeres also singled. Charlie Martin laid down a sacrifice bunt and, after an intentional walk to Wheeler loaded the bases, Waters hit a looping liner that was snagged by the South second baseman.

“We have a lot of young guys up, but at this point of the season, we are done with the ‘We are a young team’ stuff,” Morris coach Todd Kein said. “These guys have had too many at-bats this year to not make in-game adjustments.

“We had too many lazy fly ball outs today. We have a down-and-hard philosophy in this program and we work on it all the time. Today, it didn’t happen. You have to show up every day ready to compete, and I didn’t see that out of our guys today.”