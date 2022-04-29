High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 28

Joliet West’s James Love drove in three runs to lead the Tigers past Romeoville, 8-1, in their Southwest Prairie Conference baseball victory on Thursday.
Owen Young and Joe Lukanic combined to drive in two runs and Angelo Spoto and Cael Karczewski each had an RBI.
Juan Rico struck out six through six innings.
Lemont 12, Richards 0 (5 inn.): At Richards, Dmitri Spatharakis and Brandon Johnson each homered to lead Lemont to a nonconference victory.
Johnson drove in three runs. Dylan Swanstrom, Austin Belsan and Joe Pender combined to drive in six runs. Gavin Kelby had an RBI.
Carter Storti struck out 11 through five innings.
Oswego 5, Plainfield North 4: At Oswego, Chase Gerwig broke the tie-score by driving in a run to lead the Panthers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
The score was tied at 4-4 when Gerwig singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Joel Johnson, Trey Hernandez, Troy Vosburgh and Michael Penzone each had an RBI.
Joey Cecola struck out 12 through six innings.
Lincoln-Way West 5, Marist 3: At New Lenox, Kaleb Wilkey drove in two runs to lead the Warriors to a nonconference victory.
Wilkey, Cole Crafton and Cam Buckley each collected two hits for West.
Colton Kachinsky allowed three runs on four hits and struck out seven through six innings.
Lincoln-Way Central 18, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3 (4 inn.): At Bradley, Collin Mowry and Nick Signorelli hit back-to-back home runs to lead the Knights to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Connor Husa had a three-run homer to put the game away. Mowry, Husa and Mensik Landon combined to drive in nine runs. Braden Meyer drove in four runs. Jack Novak and Signorelli combined to drive in two runs. Ryan Kotara had an RBI.
Donnovan Dykas pitched a complete game and struck out six.
Homewood-Flossmoor 7, Lockport 6: At Homewood, Shai Robinson and Charlie Faoro each homered to lead the Vikings to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Faoro drove in three runs and Robinson drove in two. Dillon Head and Niko Bilgi each had an RBI.
Carter Green struck out two through four innings.
Plainfield East 5, Plainfield Central 2: At Plainfield, Aden Auckland drove in two runs to lead the Bengals to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Nathan Rudd, CJ Lamb and Sebastian Pape each had an RBI.
Brady Louck pitched a complete game and struck out nine.
Tanner Wagnon had an RBI for the Wildcats and Josh Culbertson struck out five through 1 2/3 innings.
Brother Rice 8, Providence Catholic 7: At Brother Rice, Will Flanigan drove in three runs for the Chicago Catholic victory.
Christian Holmes and Bryce Nevils combined to drive in four runs for the Crusaders.
Cole Van Assen struck out four through five innings.
Tyler Young, Jackson Smith, Jude Allen, Enzo Infelise, Will Withers, Jacob Garcia and Brian Treacy each had an RBI for the Celtics.
Young struck out six through two and Max Stulas struck out four through four.
Sandburg 5, Bolingbrook 2: At Bolingbrook, Matthew Morsovillo and Jayden Comia combined to drive in four runs to lead the Eagles to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Jake Liskiewicz had an RBI.
Tyler Skrabis struck out nine through 5 2/3 innings.
Dillon Hinojosa drove in two runs for the Raiders. Dalen Lamberson struck out two through four innings.
Seneca 15, Midland 0 (5 inn.): At Midland, Casey Clennon drove in three runs to lead the Fighting Irish to a __ victory.
Calvin Maierhofer, Matt Cruise and Tyler Sulzberger combined to drive in six runs. Zack Sulzberger, Aiden Wood, Dalton Degrush and Austin Aldridge each had an RBI.
Cruise struck out eight through three innings.
Manteno 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: At Manteno, the Panthers fell short in nonconference action.
Lincoln-Way East 7, De La Salle 0: At Chicago, the Griffins won in nonconference action.
SOFTBALL
Marian Catholic 10, Peotone 5: At Peotone, Gracie Jensen drove in three runs to lead the to a nonconference victory.
Dasia Lopez and Sarah Segarra combined to drive in four runs. Katie Pollock and Sarah McManus each had an RBI.
McManus pitched a complete game and struck out seven.
Gardner-South Wilmington 21, Donovan 1 (5 inn.): At Donovan, Bella Vyce drove in three runs to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.
Makaila McDaniel, Aspen Lardi, Hannah Frescura and Jayden Buchanan combined to drive in eight runs. Katelyn Farris and Grace Olsen each had an RBI.
Hannah Balcom struck out three through three innings out of the bullpen.
Morris 11, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle, Kayla Jepson homered and drove in three runs to lead Morris to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Grace Lines and Kylee Claypool combined to drive in four runs. Ella Davis and Madigan Doss each had an RBI.
Claypool pitched a complete game and struck out seven.
Plainfield North 19, Joliet Central 0 (4 inn.): At Joliet, Victoria Countryman drove in three runs to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Keira Suntken, Brooke Furman and Andi Woods combined to drive in six runs. Giana Winge, Isabella Palermo and Olivia Sikora each had an RBI.
Mia Podgers struck out four through four innings of work.
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors lost in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
LWW falls to 13-3 on the season.
Herscher 6, Reed-Custer 4: At Herscher, Zoey Fleichauer homered to lead the Tigers to an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Alison Hassat and Fleichauer combined to drive in four runs. Allie Decman and Addie Whitaker each had an RBI.
Fleichauer pitched a complete game and struck out six.
Addison Brown drove in a run and struck out eight through six innings for the Comets.
Providence Catholic 9, St. Laurence 4: At New Lenox, Gianna Russo and Kailee O’Sullivan each homered to lead the Celtics to a Chicago Catholic victory.
Russo and Annika Hannigan combined to drive in four runs. Nicole Magdziasz and O’Sullivan each had an RBI.
Kaylinn Kundrat struck out two through five innings.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Sandburg 0: At New Lenox, Chloe Geijer and Danielle Stewart both homered to lead the Griffins to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Geijer and Kelly Raslavicz combined to drive in four runs. Maddie Hickey drove in three. Mackenzie Gallagher had an RBI.
Stewart pitched a complete game and struck out 11.
Lockport 11, Stagg 4: At Lockport, Stephanie Hayes homered and drove in four runs to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Kylie Ryan drove in three runs and Kasey Markusic and Brooke Keltner each had an RBI.
Kelcie McGraw struck out three through 4 2/3 innings.
Addison Smith homered and drove in two runs for Stagg.
West Aurora 10, Plainfield East 1: At Plainfield, Alyssa Perkins drove in three runs to lead the Blackhawks to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Riley Mont drove in two runs and Dyani Rivera and Keira Hayton each had an RBI.
Perkins pitched a complete game and struck out eight.
Yorkville 7, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, Ellie Alvarez homered and drove in two runs to lead the Foxes to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Jensen Krantz drove in two runs and Avery Nehring had an RBI.
Lauren Koster struck out five through seven.
Oswego East 8, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Wolves won in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Tricia Hogrefe was a top hitter on offense.
Jamie Crawford struck out three through six innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell short in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At New Lenox, the Warriors won in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Ally Witt and Abby Karpluk combined to score four goals. Paige Barkoozis, Sydney McGann and Olivia Murphy each scored a goal. Madalyn Witt was in goal with seven saves.
BOYS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Sandburg 7: At Sandburg, the Knights won in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Alexander Zenere and Cale Koester combined to score four goals and Tommy Crubaugh scored one. Alex Culver was in net.
BOYS TENNIS
Andrew 5, Lincoln-Way West 2: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Stagg 3: At Stagg, the Knights won in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
LWC were led by Collin Bush (No. 1) and Alex Popaeko at singles. Ryan Jabaay and Jon Davis (No. 2) and Grant Trevarthan and Evan Fisk (No. 4) won at doubles. The Knights are 19-3, 4-0 SSC.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bolingbrook 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders won in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
The Raiders (12-9, 2-1 SWSC) won 25-13, 25-22.
Andy Stone had 11 kills and six aces, Connor Dmochowski had 20 assists and five digs, and Ayaaz Arif had one block.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, the Knights won in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
LWC won 25-21, 25-27, 25-19. Michael Greco had 14 kills and four blocks, Will Hinchliffe had 11 kills and 14 assists, Jaden Didrickson had five kills and John Schmitt had eight digs.