High school sports roundup for Tuesday April 26

The start was about as good as Coal City could have imagined in an 18-0 rout of visiting Herscher in a Tuesday afternoon Illinois Central Eight baseball game.
The Coalers scored 11 runs in the first inning, and pitchers Abram Wills and Brady Best were perfect in four innings of work for Coal City (11-5, 6-2). Wills also tripled and drove in three for the Coalers. Ashton Harvey drove in three, and Kaelen Natyshok drove in a pair.
Midland 4, Seneca 3: At Seneca, Paxton Giertz homered and drove in a run as part of a two-hit day in the Tri-County contest for the Fighting Irish. Zach Sulzberger also had two hits, and Austin Aldridge struck out 10 in five innings for Seneca (9-4, 6-2).
Sandburg 10, Bolingbrook 3: At Orland Park, a Jonny Carerra triple started the game right for the Raiders in the SouthWest Suburban Conference contest. Sandburg spoiled the fun with a seven-run second inning. Carerra also doubled as part of a three-hit day. Dalen Lamberson had an RBI for Bolingbrook (3-12, 1-5).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Lincoln-Way Central 2: At New Lenox, Mike Collins struck out five in just over four innings in the SWSC game. Ryan Kotara and Pat McBride tripled, and Jack Novak doubled and drove in a run for Lincoln-Way Central (6-7, 3-4).
Nazareth 2, Joliet Catholic 1: At LaGrange Park, T.J. Schlageter struck out seven and allowed one earned run in the East Suburban Catholic Conference game. Luka Radicevich doubled, and Branna Luz had an RBI for the Hilltoppers (14-7, 7-2).
Plainfield North 5, Oswego 2: At Plainfield, Luke Brown struck out 12 and doubled for North in the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. MJ Ansari and Colin Pomatto each drove in runs for the Tigers (9-7, 7-3).
Reed-Custer 2, Wilmington 1: At Braidwood, Brandon Carlo smacked a pinch-hit, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Comets the Illinois Central Eight win. Joe Stellano went the distance for R-C (11-3, 9-2), striking out seven and allowing one unearned run. Kyle Farrell drove in the Wildcats’ run with an RBI single.
Plainfield Central 14, Plainfield East 0 (5 inn): At Plainfield, the Wildcats put up 12 in the first two innings and never looked back in the SPC contest. Colin Bailye hit a three-run home run and drove in five for Central (13-8, 4-8). Caleb Coberly hit a two-run home run for the Wildcats, knocking in a pair. Josh Stratton picked up his fourth win of the season, striking out seven.
Peotone 9, Lisle 7: At Lisle, Brock Krska had three hits and scored three times as Peotone took down the Lions in the Illinois Central Eight contest. Austin Massat added three more hits, and Matt Derkacy drove in two for the Blue Devils (6-8-2, 3-6).
Joliet West 8, Romeoville 6: At Joliet, a five-run fourth inning proved to be all the Tigers needed in the SPC contest. Jimmy Anderson struck out seven and drove in a pair for West (15-7, 6-4). Nick Kolze drove in three runs for Romeoville (5-16, 2-3).
Lockport 6, Homewood-Flossmoor 5 (8 inn): At Lockport, Junior Velasquez singled in the bottom of the eighth, driving in Victor Izquierdo with the inning run in an SWSC game. Velasquez had three RBIs in his two plate appearances. CJ Byrdak and Lucas Pajeau combined to strike out six for the Porters (18-2, 5-1).
Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Crossroads Christian 0 (forfeit): At Gardner, after three innings, GSW was awarded the forfeit win in the nonconference contest. GSW improved to 10-6 overall.
Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 6, Dwight 2: At Dwight, Dillon Sarff, Jack Denker and Luke Gallett all doubled for the Trojans in a Tri-County contest. Gallett and Sarff had RBI for Dwight (1-11, 1-7).
Providence 6, St. Laurence 4: At New Lenox, the Celtics handed the Vikings their first loss of the season in the Chicago Catholic League battle. Gavin Gomez drove in two with a double for Providence (8-10, 5-6). Alex Alberico struck out five in five innings for the Celtics.
Softball
Gardner-South Wilmington 17, Donovan 1 (3 inn): At Gardner, a 10-run first inning pushed the Panthers to the River Valley Conference victory. Makaila McDaniel hit a home run and drove in three and Grace Olson also drove in three runs for GSW (8-8, 7-2). Jayden Buchanan allowed no hits and struck out two in her three innings in the circle.
Seneca 12, Midland 0 (5 inn): At Seneca, Alyssa Zellers was 4 for 4, including a pair of home runs for the Fighting Irish in the Tri-County Conference win. Kennedy Hartwig and Sam Vandevelde also homered for Seneca (13-3, 7-1). Taya Roe struck out 11 in five innings in the circle for Seneca.
Herscher 13, Coal City 3 (6 inn): At Herscher, Kerrigan Copes, Makenzie Henline, Jadyn Shaw, Abby Gagliardo and Bri Combes had hits for the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight contest. Herscher broke open a one-run game with six in the fifth inning. Coal City fell to 7-10, 3-5 in league play.
Beecher 6, Morris 1: At Morris, Ella Davis had two hits for Morris. In the circle, Davis struck out four in five innings of work. Jaelyn Wiers doubled, and Grace LInes drove in the lone run with a sacrifice fly for Morris (14-10, 3-4).
Lincoln-Way West 9, Stagg 1: At New Lenox, Allie Wondrasek struck out 13 in a complete-game performance in a SWSC Tuesday. Cameron Ball homered and drove in three for West (13-2, 6-1). Molly Marquardt doubled and had three RBIs for the Warriors.
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Andrew 2: At New Lenox, Lucy Cameron hit a two-run home run and drove in four in the SWSC contest Tuesday. Lyndsey Grein scattered seven hits in seven innings, striking out 11 for LWC (11-3-1, 7-1).
Lincoln-Way East 6, Bolingbrook 4: At Bolingbrook, a two-run sixth gave the visiting Griffins (10-2, 5-1) the lead for good in the SWSC game. Chole Geijer homered twice and drove in three Dnaielle Stewart also homered and drove in two. In the circle, Stewart struck out 15 while scattering six hits. Bolingbrook (5-6-1, 1-5-1) got RBIs from Jaelyn Taylor and Sydney Hinojosa.
Lockport 8, Sandburg 3: At Orland Park, Addison Foster and Alaina Peetz had four hits apiece for the Porters in the SWSC win for the Porters. In the circle, Peetz went the distance, striking out 10 for Lockport (13-4, 7-0).
Romeoville 17, Joliet Central 5 (5 inn): At Joliet, Rylee Teel and Alaina Moreno drove in three runs each for the Spartans in a SPC game. Caitlin Glacomo drove in two with a double, and Karina Serrano struck out a pair in five innings for Romeoville (2-11, 1-5). Central (2-11, 0-6) got two hits from Kassandra Martinez and two driven in from Natalie Reyes.
Peotone 15, Lisle 0 (4 inn): At Lisle, Mackenzie Strough struck out six and allowed only two hits in the Illinois Central Eight contest. Ashley Veltman was 4-for-4 with a home run and three driven in and teammates Emma Spagnoli, Taylor Thweatt and Alyssa Pasch each drove in two for Peotone (7-9, 2-7).
Boys Tennis
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At New Lenox, on senior night, the Knights improved to 18-2 overall and 3-0 in the SWSC match. Collin Bush, Thomas Belka, Dom Evans, and Juney Bai contributed to the Knights win.
Stagg 5, Lincoln-Way West 2: At New Lenox, the Chargers took the SWSC match over the Warriors.
Girls Soccer
Coal City 8, Wilmington 4: At Coal City, Ella Banas scored twice as Wilmington jumped out to a 3-2 halftime advantage. Abbie Rampa and Alexa Clark added goals for Wilmington in the Illinois Central Eight match.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 6, Andrew 3: At Tinley Park, Sydney McGann scored twice, and Madalyn Witt stopped thirteen shots in SWSC match.
Boys Water Polo
Andrew 15, Lincoln-Way West 4: At New Lenox, the Warriors fell to the Thunderbolts in the SWSC match.