Boys Volleyball: Lincoln-Way East taking control of SWSC race

FRANKFORT – Last season, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West and Lockport were co-champions of the SouthWest Suburban Conference in boys volleyball.
This year, the Griffins are taking steps make sure they win it on their own.
Spurred by a bevy of aces and a balanced attack, Lincoln-Way East outdistanced Lockport, 25-16, 25-20, in a key SWSC matchup Tuesday evening.
Since the SWSC went to one combined league in 2017, rather than divisions, Lincoln-Way East has won or shared the title three of the four seasons there has been volleyball. The Griffins (19-4, 2-0 SWSC) had opened league play with a 25-17, 25-20 win over Lincoln-Way West last week. So they have already defeated both of the co-champions from last season.
The Porters (16-3, 1-1) lost for only the second time in their past 15 matches. The two teams met in the state quarterfinals last season, with Lincoln-Way East rallying for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory en route to a fourth-place finish.
“It’s a pretty big start to the conference,” East senior right side hitter Jon Guch said. “It’s the same every year. We want to win this conference. It’s expected.”
Guch, who added four digs, was one of three Griffins who had four kills in the match. Senior outside hitter Jared Byas and junior outside hitter Tyler Walenga were the others. Byas and Walenga also had three aces apiece. East had seven aces in the match.
Byas, who missed most of last season with tendinitis, served three aces in a row in the first set as the Griffins raced out to a 7-1 lead.
“Last year, I was out most of the season,” Byas said. “But now I feel great, up to par, and I’m just playing.”
His jump serve was great to cap the early 5-0 run.
“I’ve been working on that serve,” Byas said. “It’s my first season doing it, and the hard work pays off. The main thing is just getting the confidence to rip a serve. There’s a lot that goes into it.”
East extended to a 20-10 advantage before the Porters crept within 22-16. But Walenga walloped a kill and an ace, and Lockport hit a return into the net to end it.
“That was part of the game plan,” East coach Kris Fiore said of his team’s start. “We wanted to come out strong in the first five to seven points, and the three aces by Jared did that.”
Senior setter Jerry Moylan had 15 assists, and senior libero Sam Szafoni added 10 digs for the Griffins.
The second set was a back-and-forth affair with 18 ties through 19-19. Then a net serve and a kill from Byas gave the Griffins the lead for good. Ahead 20-19, East won it after three straight mishits from the Porters and a kill by junior middle hitter Joey Glennon.
“When our serves are on, we’re playing well on defense and we terminate the ball, we can be right there,” Guch said of the Griffins being among the top teams in the state. “We’re all close together and have great communication.”
Lockport was led by five kills and a block from senior middle blocker Braeden Goebbert. Senior outside hitter Matt Krzos added four kills, while sophomore Kevin Rodriguez (eight digs) and Evan Dziadkowiec (12 assists, block) contributed at libero and setter for the Porters.
“We can’t hit zero, can’t pass like garbage, and can’t have six service errors and expect to win,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “Lincoln-Way East is always tough, year in and year out. There is a reason they have their history.
“I don’t know if it was nerves and our youth showed with our sophomores (four starters). But we’ve got no time to pout. We’ve got to be back here for the invite this weekend.”