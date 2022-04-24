High school sports roundup for Saturday April 23, 2022

Jaelynn Taylor and Sydney Hinojosa each had big days at the plate for Bolingbrook in a 17-6 nonconference win against Waubonsie Valley on Saturday.
Hinojosa had two hits, scored a run and homered. Taylor also had two hits, scored three runs, homered and doubled.
Sierra Slahor hit a three-run home run, and Tyanna Thomas added a two-run shot as part of a 19-hit day for Bolingbrook (5-6).
Neuqua Valley 8, Minooka 0: At Naperville, the visiting Indians managed only two hits in the nonconference game. Kenzie Huey and Megan Medlin had singles for Minooka (8-5-1).
Morris 3, Streator 1: At Streator, Ella Davis allowed three hits and struck out four in the nonconference win for Morris. Addison Stacy, Jaelyn Wiers, Karson Dransfeldt and Maddy Shannon each had a pair of hits for Morris (13-9).
Lockport 7, Fremd 1: At Palatine, Kasey Markusic homered and Stephanie Hayes had three hits in the nonconference win. Kelcie McGraw allowed only four hits from the circle while striking out six for Lockport (12-4).
LeRoy 3, Dwight 2 (10 inn): At LeRoy, the Panthers pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the 10th in the nonconference game. Dwight fell to 4-6.
Lincoln-Way East 10, DeKalb 0 (5 inn): At Marengo, Danielle Stewart did not allow a hit in her five innings in the circle at the Marengo Invitational. At the plate, Katie Stewart had three hits, and Averi Vander Woude two hits for L-W East.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Romeoville 1: At Romeoville, Avery Imes had three hits, including a triple and drove in a run in the nonconference win. Abbie Gregus drove in two for the Warriors.
Katelyn Kundys allowed one earned run in just over five innings for L-W West (11-1).
Huntley 1, Lincoln-Way East 0: At Marengo, the Griffins fell victim to perfection as Jori Heard tossed a perfect game for Huntley. Maddie Hickey allowed only one earned run and seven hits in the complete-game effort.
L-W East fell to 9-2 on the season.
Baseball
Lockport 8-10, Plainfield East 2-3: At Plainfield, the long ball led to offense for the Porters in the nonconference win. Joey Manzo, Griffin Brown, Matt merk and Dylan Nagle all homered for Lockport in Game 1.
David Zaragoza threw six innings, allowing two earned runs in the win. Nathan Rudd homered for the Bengals. In Game 2, Jake Moerman homered twice and Trey Ringelsten and Ryan Dunagan combined to strike out 13.
Lincoln-Way East 13, Minooka 2 (5 inn): At Minooka, L-W East scored eight times in the fifth inning to blow open the nonconference contest. Alex Stanwich hit a three-run home run for the Griffins.
Ryan Ball had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs, and Trevor Fishman struck out six over four-plus innings for East (12-4). Andrew Forillo had two hits and drove in a run for Minooka (14-4).
Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Providence 1: At New Lenox, three-run innings in the first and seventh were too much for the Celtics in a nonconference loss against the Vikings. Pierre Danet had two hits and Jackson Smith the lone RBI for Providence (7-9).
Kankakee 8, Joliet Central 2: At Joliet, an early 2-1 lead by the Steelmen did not hold up in the nonconference game. The Kays scored seven times in the third to break it open.
Robert Fitzpatrick had an RBI double for the Steelmen (5-12).
Morris 9, La Salle-Peru 6: At Morris, a five-run first and a three-run fourth proved to be enough in the Interstate 8 conference win for Morris. Jack Wheeler and Griffin Zweeres homered for Morris (6-9, 3-2).
Brennan Johnson and Will Knapp each drove in a pair of runs.
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Romeoville 1: At New Lenox, the Knights scored five runs in the first inning and rolled to the nonconference win over the Spartans. Braden Meyer and Nicholas Signorelli each had two hits and two RBIs for L-W Central (5-5).
Peotone 3, Chicago Christian 1: At Palos Heights, Connor Janik allowed only four hits and struck out nine in the Blue Devils nonconference win.
Janik did it at the plate, as well, with a double and run scored. He was backed by an RBI from Austin Massat. Peotone improved to 5-8-2.
Andrew 10, Joliet West 8: At Joliet, Owen Young doubled and drove in two for the Tigers in a nonconference win. West (13-7) scored three runs to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth, only to see the Thunderbolts score three in the top of the seventh.
Bolingbrook 6, St. Francis 3: At Wheaton, Jonny Carrera hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Martin Boland hit a solo shot in the fourth in a nonconference win for the Raiders (3-11). Dalen Lamberson struck out five in six innings for Bolingbrook.
Lincoln-Way West 21, Oak Forest 14: At Oak Forest, a seven-run seventh helped to secure the nonconference win for L-W West (8-2-1). Harrison Scroggins had four hits and drove in five for the Warriors.
Owen Crafton homered and knocked in four runs. Brandon Pritchard was 4 for 5 and drove in four runs.
Girls Soccer
Lincoln-Way West 2, Lemont 0: At New Lenox, goalie Olivia Franczyk was stellar again for the Warriors as they recorded their tenth shutout of the season. Morgan Sallese and Kylie Murphy scored the L-W West (10-3-2).
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Normal West 0: At New Lenox, the Knights rolled in the nonconference contest. L-W Central improved to 11-1.
Dunlap 7, Providence 1: At Springfield, the Celtics fell in the Sacred Heat-Griffin Tournament.
Sacred Heart Griffin 3, Providence 0: At Springfield, the host Cyclones took the first match of the day from the visiting Celtics.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 9, Lake Forest 2: At Northbrook, Sydney McGann scored six times for the Warriors at the Glenbrook North Tournament. Emma Stiglic scored twice and Ally Witt added a goal. Madalyn Witt had twelve saves for L-W West.
Lincoln-Way West 8, Buffalo Grove 2: At Northbrook, Madalyn Witt stopped 14 shots as the Warriors opened up the Glenbrook North Tournament with the win. Sydney McGann scored four times and Emma Stiglic twice for L-W West.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Mundelein 2: At Northbrook, Zoey Wallock scored three times for the Warriors at the Glenbrook North Tournament. Ally Witt and Abby Karpluk scored twice in their third win of the day.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Glenbrook North 6: At Northbrook, L-W West completed a perfect day with the win over the host Spartans. Paige Barkoozis, Ally Witt, Emma Stiglic and Oliva Murphy each scored twice for the Warriors (14-8).
Boys Track and Field
Lake Forest Invitational: At Lake Forest, Plainfield South totaled 86 points to win the Lake Forest Invitational. Brian Stanton won the 200 meters (23.10) for the Cougars.
Winston Brown Invitational: At Edwardsville, Plainfield North ran to third at the prestigious downstate invite with 90.75 points.
Senior Colin Wojtkiewicz took top honors in the shot put (53 feet, 6 1/4 inches) and coupled that with a second-place finish in the discus (153-8). On the track, North won the 3,200 relay (8:11.09) and the 1,600 relay (3:30.21).
Girls Track and Field
Sue Pariseau Invitational: At Glen Ellyn, Lincoln-Way East Senior Marian Azeez won three individual events, and the Griffins won five events in total to take the team title with 120.5 points.
Azeez won the 100 (12.06) and the 200 (25.12). Azeez also captured the long jump title (5.87). Her teammate Sophia Bernard won the 100 hurdles (14.99) and 300 hurdles (46.59).
Boys Tennis
Plainfield North Quad: At Plainfield, Lincoln-Way Central improved to 17-2 this season with three wins at the Plainfield North Quad. Central defeated Morris 6-0, Plainfield North, 4-2, and Yorkville, 4-2.