High school sports roundup for Friday, April 22

Reed-Custer’s Ethan Slager needed only 71 pitches to toss a complete game in a 5-1 win for the host Comets over Beecher on Friday in Braidwood.
Slager scattered six hits and struck out four in the nonconference win. Joe Stellano led the offense with two hits and three RBIs.
Normal University 5, Joliet Catholic 4: At Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Normal scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand the Hilltoppers a nonconference loss.
Jackson Cullen, Luka Radicevich and Aidan Voss each drove in one run for JCA.
SOFTBALL
Joliet Catholic 9, Reed-Custer 3: At Braidwood, Wrigley Fanter went 3 for 4 and launched a grand slam to left field to lead the Angels to a nonconference win. Camryn Kinsella earned the pitching win.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Schaumburg Invitational: At Schaumburg, Joliet West won all three of its matches Friday to advance to the Gold bracket semifinals Saturday, when the Tigers will play Libertyville at 11 a.m.
The Tigers defeated Hersey (25-17, 25-17) Schaumburg (25-20, 25-19) and Glenbard South (25-16, 25-21) on Friday.