Softball: Olivia Calderone’s walk-off homer lifts Lincoln-Way West over Lincoln-Way East

NEW LENOX – With one out and a runner on second in the bottom of the seventh inning and her team trailing Lincoln-Way East, 2-1, on Thursday, Lincoln-Way West’s Olivia Calderone hit a foul popup down the first base line. The ball narrowly eluded the diving attempt by East first baseman Mackenzie Gallagher, giving Calderone new life.

She took advantage, and sent the next pitch over the fence and off the scoreboard in left-center field to give the Warriors a walk-off, 3-2 win over their SouthWest Suburban Blue and District 210 rival Griffins.

“That was my first home run of the season,” Calderone said. “It was great when I got new life when that foul ball fell. I just wanted to do what I could to help my team. I got an inside fastball, and I knew it was gone when I hit it.

“This is the biggest win of the year so far for us. We’ve put in a lot of hard work.”

The Warriors (10-1, 4-1 SWSC Blue) needed to work hard against Lincoln-Way East pitcher Maddy Hickey, who held them scoreless on two hits through five innings.

Allie Wondrasek was just as stingy, as she blanked the Griffins through the first five innings as well.

Lincoln-Way Wests Allie Wondrasek fires a pitch during a game against Lincoln-Way East Thursday, April 21, 2022,at Lincoln-Way West, in New Lenox (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

In the top of the sixth, East’s Danielle Stewart (2 for 3) singled with one out and was forced at second on a grounder by Amanda Martinek. Mackenzie Gallagher then slammed a 1-2 pitch over the fence in right-center to give the Griffins (9-1, 4-1) a 2-0 lead.

“Mackenzie Gallagher was due for a big hit,” East coach Elizabeth Hyland said. “She had fouled off a number of pitches with two strikes in her previous at-bat, and she stayed back and went the other way.”

Lincoln-Way East cheers on teammate Mackenzie Gallagher (22) after she hit a home run during a game against Lincoln-Way West Thursday, April 21, 2022,at Lincoln-Way West, in New Lenox (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

The Warriors answered with a one-out solo homer by Abbie Gregus in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead in half. Wondrasek, who allowed five hits and struck out eight, got East out in order in the top of the seventh, setting up Calderone’s heroics.

“That home run by Abbie in the sixth was huge,” West coach Heather Novak said. “We were able to respond after they scored in the top of the inning.”

In the seventh, West’s Peyton Cusack led off with a walk, only the second free pass Hickey issued in the game. A passed ball moved Cusack to second before a pop-up to short by Avery Imes, bringing up Calderone.

“Peyton had a great at-bat to start that inning,” Novak said. “Olivia was right on it in her previous at-bat, and I was happy to see her come through.

“And Allie really battled on the mound against a very potent lineup. East has a lot of girls that can really hit, and I am proud of how she battled. We also played really good defense behind her. This is how a lot of our games are going to be in this conference. We just want to focus on us, game by game.”

For East, the loss was its first of the season, but it may not be a bad thing, Hyland said.

“These are the types of games we want to play,” she said. “Sometimes things are going to fall our way, sometimes they aren’t. I want our girls to have to feel the emotions on both sides and be able to move on to the next game.

“Losses are going to happen, but we did not control our variables very well tonight. We swung at some pitches that we shouldn’t have, but there is no shame in losing to a team like Lincoln-Way West. We want to play great teams and be challenged.”