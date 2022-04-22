Girls soccer: Lincoln-Way Central’s defense sparks its offense in win

FRANKFORT – The Lincoln-Way Central girls soccer team is playing such good defense that its defense is doing something else.

Spurring its offense.

Defenders Grace Grundhofer and Christine Erdman combined for the game’s only goal as the Knights continued their winning ways with a 1-0 victory over host Lincoln-Way East in a SouthWest Suburban Conference crossover Thursday afternoon in Frankfort.

It was the second shutout win this week for Lincoln-Way Central (13-1), which blanked visiting Sandburg, 5-0, in another SWSC crossover Tuesday. The defense of senior Jenni Andjelic, Erdman, Grundhofer, her younger sister, junior Chloe Grundhofer and freshman Abby Sudkamp was outstanding, and junior goalkeeper Alexa Hadley registered her 11th shutout of the season.

“They do a phenomenal job,” Lincoln-Way Central coach Sean Fahey said of his defense. “They make sure that not many shots get through to Alexa.”

Hadley only had to corral two shots in the match. Still, it was scoreless until early in the second half.

That’s when senior Grace Grundhofer, who takes most of the Knights’ restarts, did her usual cartwheel on a throw-in. This one, from the left side, was perfect, as it fell in front of the net. From there, Erdman, a junior, charged right in front and booted the ball past senior keeper Lindsay Fortier for the only goal of the match with 33:46 to play.

“I’m used to coming around the back, so I came in as I did,” Erdman said of her goal. “Then I did a little jab-step fake, lost my mark and was able to score.”

It also helps that Erdman, who had a goal and two assists in the Sandburg win, and Grace Grundhofer, who had a goal against Sandburg, play on the same club team, Eclipse. While Grundhofer is in her second straight varsity season, this is Erdman’s first season playing high school soccer. She now has 12 goals and eight assists on the season.

“It was rough coming on a new team at the start of the season,” said Erdman, who has committed to Bowling Green State University in Ohio. “But it’s a great environment, and Grace is a huge factor for us on the restarts. We all have a lot of confidence, and that’s huge, too.”

Fahey sees that confidence in Grace Grundhofer, too, especially on her throw-ins.

“Oh yeah,” she’s really confident,” Fahey said of Grundhofer’s throw-ins. “Even in the wet and rainy conditions we’ve had, she was doing that.”

What spurred Grace Grundhofer to do the cartwheel on her tosses?

“I was a gymnast, so I learned to do that at five years old,” she explained. “It [the cartwheel flip] just gives us an extra opportunity to get the ball into the box. It allows me more space, and I have enough power to get it there.”

The Knights, whose only loss was 2-0 on April 9 to Warren at the Body Armor Sports Series Tournament, are brimming with confidence.

“Our connection is unbelievable both on and off the field,” Grace Grundhofer said. “We are just feeling positive with each other and communicating. I feel like we can go a long way.”

Erdman, Grace Grundhofer, Sudkamp and freshman Madi Watt all had first-half opportunities for Lincoln-Way Central, but Fortier came up with some big saves.

The Griffins (8-4-1) finally got a shot on goal from sophomore midfielder Bre Herlihy just over a minute into the second half. Freshman midfielder Kara Waishwell added another with just over 13 minutes remaining. Sophomore forward Cami Butler had a good opportunity on a close-range restart with 1:33 to play in the match, but it didn’t result in a shot.

There was one last opportunity for East to tie in the final 12 seconds. It appeared that the Knights might have committed a handball in the box, which would have resulted in a penalty kick. But it was ruled that it wasn’t in the box and the time expired.

“You just have to give Lincoln-Way Central credit,” Lincoln-Way East coach Mike Murphy said. “They did a really good job pressing the ball, and they are really quick.

“But we never quit and had two opportunities at the end. [Junior] Olivia Desjardins has been a really solid defensive player for us. So has [senior] Maggie Haverstock, [sophomore] Mia Hedrick and Brianna Meehan, who is our senior captain.”