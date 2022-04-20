Softball: Geijer, Hickey lead Lincoln-Way East past Lockport in 11 innings

LOCKPORT – A game that started as a slugfest turned into an 11-inning pitcher’s duel Tuesday.

Lincoln-Way East (8-0, 1-0) remained undefeated by scoring four runs in the top of the 11th inning to upend Southwest Suburban Conference rival Lockport, 8-4.

The Griffins started with a bang, as leadoff hitter Maddie Pomykalski hit a home run to begin the action. Later in the first, Danielle Stewart hit a 2-run homer for a 3-0 lead.

Lockport (10-3, 0-1) answered in the bottom of the third with a three-run home run off the bat of Stephanie Hayes. The Porters added another run in the bottom of the second when Kendall Herschback scored on a wild pitch.

Both pitchers – Maddy Hickey of Lincoln-Way East and Alaina Peetz of Lockport – got into a groove after the tough start and each went the distance. Hickey struck out eight and Peetz kept the East hitters off balance, inducing several infield popups.

East tied the game in the top of the fifth inning with a leadoff homer by Chloe Geijer, who was 4 for 6 and provided the big hit in the four-run 11th.

East loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the 11th on a leadoff single by Mackenzie Gallagher and bunt singles by Hickey and Maddie Raske. Peetz then fielded a grounder and forced pinch-runner Kelly Raslavicz out at home before getting the second out on a popup back to the mound.

Geijer stepped to the plate and slammed a single to left, scoring both courtesy runner Andriana Kilias and Raske. Katie Stewart followed with a two-run double, scoring Averi Vander Woude and Geijer.

“Their pitcher [Peetz] was attacking the strike zone early, so I wanted to be ready,” Geijer said. “I wasn’t looking for a big hit. I just wanted to bring a run in. I knew with Maddy pitching and with our defense, if we could just get a run, we would hold them.”

Armed with a four-run lead, Hickey retired the Porters in order in the bottom of the 11th.

“I was never more excited,” Hickey said. “I knew I had to calm down and just throw strikes. I have the best defense behind me, and I just want to throw strikes and use the defense.

“As a pitcher, it’s fun to pitch with a defense like this behind me. Travel ball is a lot of fun, but this is where the real fun is.”

East had a golden opportunity in the ninth, but some solid Lockport defense squelched it. Raske led off the inning with a triple, but when Vander Woude missed a bunt attempt, Lockport catcher Peyton Kryza threw to shortstop Herschback, who had sprinted over to cover third. Herschback chased down Raske for the out. An inning earlier, the Porter defense turned a 6-4-3 double play.

“These are the games we want to be in,” East coach Elizabeth Hyland said. “The more games like this we play, the more comfortable we will be when we are in those situations later in the year.

“We got some big hits, and Maddy Hickey settled down and used the defense to her advantage.”

Lockport coach Marissa Chovanec was pleased with how her team played.

“You couldn’t ask for a better softball game,” she said. “I can’t find fault with anybody. They got some well-placed bunts in the last inning, then got a couple of big hits.

“Alaina Peetz showed a lot of poise out there for a freshman. She learned after that first inning, and I am super proud of how our defense played. I am excited about the defense, but we have to bet back to hitting a little more consistently.”



