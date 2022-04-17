High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 16

Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko struck out 11 and tossed a no-hitter Saturday in 10-0, five-inning nonconference win over Sandburg in Lemont.
Sandburg had only two runners reach base, one on a hit by pitch and the other on a dropped third strike.
Mardjetko also went 2 for 2 at the plate and drove in three runs. Avaree Taylor knocked in a pair as part of a 2-for-2 effort. Natalie Pacyga was 2 for 2 and scored twice, Frankie Rita was 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored, and Raegan Duncan walked and scored three times.
Lincoln-Way Central 8-18, Downers Grove North 0-15: At Downers Grove, the Knights’ offense piled up 26 runs on 29 hits during a doubleheader sweep.
Lyndsey Grein homered twice, drove in four runs and scored three times during a 3-for-4 effort in Game 1. McKenzie Murdock connected for a some home run. Grein also earned the pitching win, striking out eight with two hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings.
Central compiled 19 hits and was able to win Game 2 despite falling behind 11-0 after three innings. The Knights scored 18 runs over the final four innings, including nine in the fifth and five in the seventh.
Alexa Michon was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Josephine Jager (1 RBI) also had four hits and scored three times. Madelyn Flinn (2 for 5) finished with three RBIs, while Emma Platek (2 for 5, 3 runs), Grein (3 for 5, 3 runs) and Skylar Swatkowski drove in two runs apiece.
Morris 5-12, Oswego 8-6: At Morris, Ella Davis (3 for 4, 2 runs) and Grace Lines (2 for 4, 2 runs) each compiled three RBIs in Game 2 to help Morris salvage a split in a nonconference doubleheader. Jaelyn Wiers (1 for 3, 2 runs) and Maddy Shannon (2 for 4) each added two RBIs.
In Game 1, Alana Beshoar and Maddie Noon each knocked in two runs, while Shannon finished 3 for 3.
Reed-Custer 3, Streator Woodland 2: At Braidwood, Addison Brown struck out seven to earn the nonconference win for the Comets. Delaney Bruciak and Halie LaGrange each had two hits.
Lincoln-Way West 15, Oak Forest 3 (5 inn.): At Oak Forest, Abbie Gregus (3 for 4, 4 RBIs, 4 runs) and Cam Ball (2 for 3, 5 RBIs, 3 runs) each went deep twice in a nonconference win for the Warriors.
Pitcher Katelyn Kundys tossed five innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
Joliet West 20, Waubonsie Valley 10: At Aurora, Brooke Schwall’s 5-for-5 day with five RBIs and four runs scored led the Tigers to a high-scoring nonconference victory.
MacKenenzie Dorris (1 RBI) scored four times as part of a 4-for-5 effort. Mya Millsaps was 3 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Caitlynn Baranak (2 for 4) scored three times, Grace Cameron went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Shelby Fraser was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Avery Houlihan (2 for 4) finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Lincoln-Way East 8, Plainfield South 1: At Plainfield, Maddie Hickey surrendered just one run on two hits and one walk while fanning 10 in a nonconference win for the Griffins.
Danielle Stewart paced the offense with a two-hit day, which included a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Chloe Geijer also knocked in a pair and scored twice.
Lockport 12, Shepard 1 (5 inn.): At Lockport, the Porters scored 10 times in the bottom of the fifth inning to finish off the nonconference win.
Alaina Peetz threw five innings with six strikeouts and one unearned run allowed on three hits and no walks. Yesenia Zavala knocked in three runs, and Peyton Kryza, Brooke Keltner and Kasey Markusic all had two RBIs apiece.
St. Charles East 12, Plainfield North 1 (6 inn.): At St. Charles, Grace Koechle drove in the Tigers’ lone run in the first inning of a nonconference loss. Victoria Countryman and Natalia Lesnicki each had two hits.
Baseball
Ridgeview 6, Dwight 5: At Dwight, Ridgeview scored five times in the top of the seventh inning to hand the host Trojans a loss.
Dwight’s Luke Gallet went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Dillon Sarff was 2 for 3 with an RBI and one run scored. Ryan Turner and Terry Wilkey knocked in one run each.
Coal City 4, Morris 2: At Morris, the Coalers pushed across all four of their runs in the fifth inning to secure a nonconference win.
The big blow came on Abram Willis’ three-run homer to drive in Nolan Eddy and Brady Best. Ashton Harvey brought home Coal City’s other run. Pitcher Carter Garrelts picked up the win, tossing six innings with six strikeouts and two earned runs on five hits and four walks.
Lemont 11, Lincoln-Way East 3: At Frankfort, Lemont broke up its nonconference road game with eight runs in the third inning.
Luke Wallace (3 for 5), Brody Miller (2 for 4, 2 runs) and Gavin Kelby (2 runs) each supplied two RBIs. Ryan Klukas pitched four innings for the win, striking out seven with three earned runs allowed.
Jack Hoh went 2 for 4 and knocked in all three runs for the Griffins.
Batavia 4, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At Batavia, Tyler Ablin drove in the lone run for the Knights, who were limited to just three hits in the nonconference loss.
Naperville Central 11, Plainfield East 5: At Plainfield, Christian Mitchelle scored twice and knocked in one run during a nonconference loss for the Bengals. Colin Hebreard went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Plainfield North 12, Naperville North 2 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, the Tigers scored five times in the first inning and took advantage of seven Naperville North errors in a nonconference victory.
Brandon Bak scored three times and drove in one as part of a 3-for-4 effort, which included two doubles. MJ Ansari was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Aiden Simmons had two hits and two RBIs.
Joe Guiliano scattered five hits and a walk for two earned runs over four innings with two strikeouts.
Clifton Central 16-8, Reed-Custer 6-14: At Clifton, Reed-Custer posted 14 runs in the second game to split the nonconference doubleheader.
Cameron Smith (2 for 5) drove in four runs in Game 2, Ethan Slager knocked in three more, and Brandon Carlo had two RBIs and scored twice.
Smith scored three times in Game 1, and Jake McPherson had two hits.
Joliet Catholic 8-10, Carmel 5-9: The Hilltoppers swept a doubleheader versus the Corsairs to improve to 9-5 on the year.
Ryan Louthan launched a walk-off grand slam to win it for the Hilltoppers in game one. Danny O’Brien added two hits and Dom Coda earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
In game two, the Hilltoppers scored four in the bottom of the sixth to win, highlighted by Louthan’s game-tying double. Jackson Cullen also had three hits.
Girls Soccer
Joliet Catholic 3, Morris 0: At Morris, the Angels shut out Morris to secure a nonconference victory.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West Quad: At New Lenox, Lincoln-Way West went 3-0 to take first place at its own quad meet. The Warriors picked up wins over Lincoln-Way Central, 6-1, Shepard, 7-0, and Lemont, 6-2.
Girls Lacrosse
Lincoln-Way Central 23, St. Viator 11: At New Lenox, the Knights took down unbeaten St. Viator to move to 8-1 on the season.
Boys Tennis
Lincoln-Way Central Tournament: At New Lenox, the host Knights finished at their tournament behind wins over LaSalle-Peru, 4-1, and Oswego, 3-2, before falling to Metea Valley, 5-0, in the championship match.