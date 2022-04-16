High school sports roundup for Friday, April 15

Plainfield North’s Ryan Nelson and MJ Ansari each knocked in two runs as the Tigers defeated Plainfield South, 7-3, in their Southwest Prairie Conference baseball game Friday.
Luke Brown, Aiden Simmons and John St. Clair each had an RBI for the Tigers.
Kash Koslowski struck out five through four innings.
Ethan Chance homered and had two RBIs for the Cougars.
Manteno 12, Wilmington 11: At Manteno, the Panthers rallied for six runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory over the Wildcats in an Illinois Central Eight Conference game.
Grant DeRose, Matthew Gaffney and Mason Senholtz combined to drive in six runs. Nathan Bajic, Trey Malone, Jace Nikonchuk and Sevin Keigher each had an RBI.
Audis Edwards struck out eight through six innings.
Dom Dingillo homered for the Wildcats and drove in three runs. Ryan Banas and Tim Mills combined to drive in four. Lucas Rink struck out four through six innings.
Joliet West 18, Plainfield North 6 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Joliet West put up eight runs in the first inning to take the Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Cael Karczewski drove in four runs and Jimmy Anderson, Manny Rincow, Conner Hogan and Angelo Spoto combined to drive in eight. Ryan Holloway, Owen Young and Jarret Delrose each had an RBI.
George Limacher struck out two through two and Brandon Alzamora struck out two through three innings.
Luke Brown drove in three runs for the Tigers of Plainfield North. Joe Guiliano drove in two and Brandon Bak had an RBI.
Plainfield North 7, Plainfield South 3: At Plainfield, Ryan Nelson and MJ Ansari combined to drive in four runs for the SPC victory.
Luke Brown, Aiden Simmons and John St. Clair each had an RBI for the Tigers.
Kash Koslowski struck out five through four innings.
Ethan Chance homered and had two RBIs for the Cougars.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Andrew 2: At Crestwood, Jaden Coleman drove in four runs to lead the Griffens to a nonconference win.
Lincoln-Way East began the scoring by putting up six runs in the first inning. John Connors, Jack Hoh, Ryan Ball and Jack Cosich each had an RBI.
Zack Kwasny pitched a complete game by allowing eight hits and striking out 14.
Lincoln-Way West 12, Minooka 10: At New Lenox, Kaleb Wilkey helped the Warriors come from behind with a grand slam in the fifth inning for the victory.
Lincoln-Way West was down 9-8 in the bottom of the fifth when Wilkey had a long ball on a 3-1 count.
Laz Liriano drove in three runs.
Nikolai Nawracaj struck out three through 3 1/3.
Mike Murphy drove in two runs for the Indians. Ivan Dalhberg, Andrew Mack, Sully Minor and Nolan Zurawski each had an RBI.
Munster (Ind.) 10, Lincoln-Way Central 8: At Munster, the Knights fell short in nonconference action.
Collin Mowry and Ryan Kotara combined to drive in four runs. Mensik Landon, Nicholas Signorelli, Jack Novak and Connor Husa each had an RBI. The team totaled 10 hits.
Will Abell struck out one through 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way West 17, Joliet West 6 (5 inn.): At New Lenox, Abbie Gregus homered twice and Avery Imes hit a home run to lead the Warriors to an SPC victory.
Gregus went 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in three runs. Imes was 2 for 4 knocked in five runs.
Katelyn Kundys also drove in three runs. Peyton Cusack, Molly Marquardt and Cam Ball each had an RBI. Cusack scored three runs and Marquardt and Ball combined to score four.
Allie Wondrasek struck out eight through three innings.
Lincoln-Way Central 11, Plainfield North 1 (5 inn.): At New Lenox, the four Knights homered in an SPC win.
Lyndsey Grein and Kayley Kmak each hit two-run homers and Alexis Youngren and Josephine Jager hit solo home runs.
Grein went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. She was also on the mound with eight strikeouts in five innings and three hits allowed.
Amelia Podgers struck out two through 3 1/3 innings for the Tigers.
Herscher 12, Gardner-South Wilmington 1 (6 inn.): At Herscher, Kayna Nelson drove in four runs to lead the Tigers to a nonconference win.
Allie Decman drove in three runs and Mia Ruder and Mary Kanak each had an RBI.
Annistin Hackley struck out five in three innings and Chloe McDivitt struck out four through three innings.
Minooka 7, Sandburg 3: At Minooka, Chloe Kohnhorst homered and drove in a run to lead the Indians to a nonconference victory.
Mackenzie Mazzocchi and Megan Medlin combined to drive in four runs for Minooka. Peyton Lowden had an RBI.
Taylor Mackin struck out three through 5 1/3 innings.
Maryjane Hochgraber drove in two runs for Sandburg and Zoe Jeanes had an RBI. Emily Cossyleon struck out six through 4 1/3 innings.
BOYS TRACK
Seneca Meet: Coal City set numerous personal records and placed 14th at the 17-team meet in Seneca.
Christian Micetich (300 meter hurdle) placed second with personal record time of 43.09.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Thursday’s results
Joliet Central lost 10-25, 12-25 on Thursday against Plainfield South.