Baseball: Brown’s 11th-inning homer lifts Lockport past Providence

NEW LENOX — Off the field, Lockport’s Griffin Brown and Providence Catholic’s Tyler Young have been best friends since grade school.

On Saturday afternoon, though, that relationship turned to that of frenemies as Young was pitching in relief in the 11th inning against Brown’s Porters with the game tied at 6.

Young caught hold of a curve from Young and sent it deep to center. The strong wind blowing in that direction did the rest, and Young circled the bases to give his team a 7-6 lead in the opening round of the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament. While circling, Brown gave his friend a little grief, and it was answered. The home plate umpire - not knowing the history between the two, but also not wanting any hostilities to escalate - ejected Brown.

It was a fitting close to a game that saw multiple rallies and comebacks between the two rivals.

“This was fun,” Brown said. “I think 11 innings is the longest game we have had this year. Me and Tyler [Young] have been best friends since sixth grade. I had never faced him in a game before with him pitching and me hitting. I was able to get my bat on a curve. I knew I hit it pretty good, but I didn’t think it was going to go out.

“Providence is a great team every year, so to play against them and get a win is awesome.”

The Porters (14-1) took advantage of some Providence defensive mistakes in the top of the first to score three runs on just one hit, and that hit was a product of the wind. Joey Manzo led off the game with a popup behind third base, but the wind blew it back into fair territory and neither of the three Providence players giving chase could catch it. Manzo ended up on third after a throw to second got away, and Brown drove in the game’s first run with a grounder to third.

Lockport’s Lucas Pajeau gets the win closing out the 11th inning against Providence. Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Victor Izquierdo followed with a walk and Anthony Martinez reached when a fly ball to right was dropped. Matt Merk then hit a grounder to short that got through the shortstop’s legs and allowed both Izquierdo and Martinez to score.

Providence (6-6) had an answer in the bottom of the first. Brayden Garrigan led off the inning with a single and Ryan Mrozek followed with a walk. Young (3 for 5, 2 doubles, RBI) then drove an RBI double down the third-base line to score Garrigan. After a walk to Gavin Gomez loaded the bases, Jude Allen hit a smash that got through the Lockport second baseman and allowed two runs to score. Gomez later scored on a bases-loaded walk by Jackson Smith (3 for 4, RBI) to give the Celtics a 4-3 lead.

Providence starter Jack Wajda kept the powerful Porter lineup in check, shutting them out over the next four innings. Providence tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth when Young doubled, went to third on a grounder by A.J. Vinci and scored on a double to center by Jude Allen to move ahead, 5-3.

Lockport got a run in the top of the sixth when Lucas Pajeau (3 for 5) singled and later scored on an error on a ball hit by Jacob Schindler. The Porters took the lead in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by pinch-hitter Kyle Kevish, scoring both Brown (walk) and Izquierdo (single).

Providence’s Jack Wajda delivers a pitch against Lockport. Saturday, April 16, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Providence then rallied and scored in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, John Serritella singled and pinch-runner Max Stulas scored on a two-out single by Will Withers to tie it at 6.

Pajeau, the fourth Lockport pitcher of the game, shut out the Celtics over the final four innings, striking out nine and allowing just one hit.

“This was a great game,” Lockport coach Scott Malinowski said. “It will make both teams better in the long run. It’s early in the season, but it was a playoff-type atmosphere. Both teams really battled and showed a lot of heart.

“Our relief pitchers came in and threw strikes. Josh Basinger did a great job, and then Anthony Martinez got some big outs, and then Lucas at the end.”

For Providence, it was a tough loss, especially given the pitching performance of Wajda, who allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out three over six innings.

“We pitched well,” Providence coach Mark Smith said. “We made four errors in the first inning that led to three runs. Jack really battled and held them down after we got the lead.

“We’ve been struggling a bit in pitching and defense. We have been swinging the bat well, and we did again today. The pitching was good today. Now we need to shore up the defense, but that will come.”