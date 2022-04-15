Softball: Lockport hands Lincoln-Way West first loss of season

Almost as if it was designed that way, the Lincoln-Way West and Lockport softball teams were the top two ranked teams in the AP Class 4A state softball poll when it was released earlier this week.

So, right on cue, they faced off Thursday for the second time in two weeks. Just as it did two weeks ago in the title game of the WJOL Tournament, the game went into extra innings. But this time it was the host Porters who prevailed as Kasey Markusic hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth for a 2-1 victory.

Lockport (9-2) handed the top-ranked Warriors (6-1) their first loss of the season. Lincoln-Way West won the WJOL title game, 3-0, in nine innings April 1 at the Inwood Softball Fields. That’s how close the two teams are. Both teams are in the Sandburg Sectional.

“WJOL had a great opening tournament,” Lockport coach Marissa Chovanec said. “We saw Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West there, and we were able to bounce back and win this one. I’m just proud of the kids. They made the adjustments from the first game and trusted the process.”

After not scoring against ace Allie Wondrasek in nine innings during the first meeting, the Porters found themselves locked in a 1-all game with the top of the order up with one out in the eighth. Junior second baseman Addison Foster slapped a ball to the right side and reached on an error.

Foster, who reached on both of the Warriors’ errors in the game, then stole second. Senior shortstop, Kendall Herschbach, who had two of Lockport’s four hits, punched a line-drive single to center, putting runners at first and third.

Up to the plate stepped Markusic, who was 0 for 3 with a strikeout. But this time she lifted a 3-1 pitch for a high fly to center field. On a very windy day, the ball kept carrying and was plenty deep enough to easily score Foster with the winning run.

“I thought it was in shallow center,” Markusic said of her winning sac fly. “But the wind helped a little and it went deep enough. It feels surreal, just beating the No. 1 team. When I went up, Coach Chovanec just said to hit the ball hard, and I did what I do and hit it to the outfield.

“I’ve faced (Wondrasek) many times before and she has a great rise-ball and curveball. But the pitch was outside and those are my favorite. I was on Cloud 9, and it was a really good win against great completion.”

The win wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for clutch pitching from freshman Alaina Peetz, who threw the final four innings for the Porters. The right-hander struck out five and allowed two hits. But she was amazing in the top of the seventh. After loading the bases on a single and two walks with two outs, she fell behind 2-0 to sophomore left fielder Peyton Cusack, who was 2 for 2 with a walk. But Peetz battled back and got an inning-ending strikeout.

“I fell behind and I was freaking out,” Peetz said of the situation. “But the team supported me, and it’s really fun to play with all these seniors.”

Kelcie McGraw started for Lockport and allowed five hits and struck out four in the first four innings. West got on the board in the fourth. Cusack led off with a walk and moved to third on one of the Porter’s two errors. Following a strikeout, junior right fielder Riley George put down a perfect bunt for a base hit as Cusack raced home. But McGraw got a strikeout and deep fly out to strand runners at first and third.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Lockport senior third baseman Stephanie Hayes hammered a 1-2 pitch to left-center for a solo home run, and the game was tied.

“Stephanie is a leader for us,” Chovanec said. “It was important to answer right back. She and Kasey both stepped up big for us.”

So did McGraw and Peetz as freshmen.

“Both of them are very composed out there and demonstrate a composure that it takes others years to have,” Chovanec said of her freshmen tandem. “It’s exciting and refreshing.”

Sophomore left fielder Jill Zodrow had the other Lockport hit. Sophomore shortstop Cam Ball and junior third baseman Molly Marquardt also had a pair of hits for the Warriors, who stranded 11 runners in the game, including two in the first, third and fourth innings.

“Both teams had opportunities, and they took advantage of theirs,” West coach Heather Novak said. “We had opportunities and a number of runners on. Allie is tough and such a competitor. She kept us right there.

“We have a senior battery [Wondrasek and Abbie Gregus]. But otherwise, we have two juniors and five sophomores. I’m proud of our kids, they are coming together. Coach Chovanec does a great job at Lockport, and this was just top softball.”