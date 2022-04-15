High school sports roundup for Thursday April 14, 2022

At Lockport, Giovani Zaragoza singled in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in Anthony Francone with the game winning run in Lockport’s 14-13 victory over Lincoln-Way West in the SouthWest Suburban Conference contest Thursday.

Owen Crafton had a great day at the plate with three hits for Lincoln-Way West, including a home run and five driven in.

Lockport improved to 13-1, 4-0 in conference play, while Lincoln-Way West dropped to 6-2 overall.

Badminton

Plainfield East Triangular: At Plainfield, Lincoln-Way West finished second to the host Plainfield East in a nonconference triangular Thursday. West beat Reavis, 6-2, but fell to the host Bengals, 5-3. West finished with nine points in the team race.

Girls Soccer

Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, a windy day proved to be no problem for the Blue Devils in the Illinois Central Eight win. Emma Iozzo scored twice in a three-goal first half for Peotone (4-1, 2-0). Dani Piper also scored for the Blue Devils.

Herscher 10, Wilmington 0: At Herscher, the hosts put up six goals in the first half and never looked back in the ICE victory over Wilmington (4-4-2, 0-2).

Lincoln-Way West 2, Bolingbrook 0 At Plainfield, Zoey Trout and Ava Peterson scored for the Warriors as part of the Plainfield North tournament. Kayla Adrieansen captured the shut out for West (7-2-1).

Softball

Coal City 19, Peotone 4 (5 inn): At Peotone, the Coalers scored in every inning, including a seven-run outburst in the fifth inning to win the ICE contest. Kerigan Copes was 5 for 5 and knocked in five. Jadyn Shaw and Kaitlyn Jasper each had two runs driven in for Coal City (5-6, 2-4). Ashley Veltman homered and drove in two for Peotone (2-7, 1-5).

Lincoln-Way Central 10, Bolingbrook 6: At Bolingbrook, an 8-0 advantage almost was not enough as the Knights hung on for the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Lyndsey Grein took the first pitch of the game out of the park for a home run. She knocked in two on the day. Alexis Youngren also homered for LWC (6-3-1, 2-2). Lisabella Dimitrijevic struck out 18 in six innings for Central.

Morris 5, Manteno (8 inn): At Morris, Addison Stacy smacked the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the eighth to life Morris to the nonconference win. It was the second hit of the day and third driven in for Stacy. Ella Davis homered at the plate and struck out ten in the circle for Morris (11-5).

Lincoln-Way East 16, Andrew 6 (6 inn.): At Frankfort, a nine-run fourth inning broke the SouthWest Suburban Conference contest open for the Griffins. East had 26 hits on the day with five coming from Chloe Geijer. Geijer homered three times and knocked in six for LWE (6-0, 4-0). Danielle Stewart had four hits and drove in two and struck out eight for East.

Gardner-South Wilmington 25, Plano 12: At Plano, the wild and windy conditions lent itself to a slugfest in the nonconference contest. Hannah Frescura was unstoppable at the plate with five hits and seven knocked in for GSW (6-5). Aspen Lardi doubled and knocked in three. Bella Vyce had four hits and three driven in for the Panthers.

Joliet West 12, Romeoville 3: At Romeoville, Brooke Schwall struck out 11 for the Tigers in the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Caitlynn Baranek and Grace Cameron drove in two for West (5-5, 2-2).

Lemont 15, Thornton-Fractional 0 (4 inn.): At Lemont, the host Indians didn’t need the full seven innings to complete the three-game sweep of the Rebels. Sage Mardjetko struck out 11 and Raegan Duncan had three driven in including a double as part of an eight-run third for Lemont (10-3, 6-1).

Minooka 8, Oswego East 7: At Oswego, in a Southwest Prairie conference contest, the Indians jumped out to a big lead and hung on for the win over the Wolves. Sofia Dziuba drove in a pair for Minooka (6-2-1, 2-0).

Seneca 15, Putnam County 0: Taya Roe allowed only one hit over her four innings of work and struck out four as Seneca stayed unbeaten in the Tri-County Conference.

Roe had a pair of hits, including a home run, and knocked in three for Seneca (9-1, 5-0). Zoe Hougas had a triple and two RBIs as the Fighting Irish scored six times in the first inning. Audry McNabb homered and drove in two, and Madi Mino drove in two and scored twice for Seneca.

Baseball

Oswego 13, Joliet Central 3 (6 inn): At Oswego, Gabe Dunne doubled, and Alex Rocha, Zach Riley and Jay Zepeda had RBIs for the Steelmen in the nonconference contest. Joliet fell to 4-9 on the season.

Reavis 13, Lemont 12 (6 inn): At Burbank, a seven-run top of the six looked to be enough for the Indians in the wild South Suburban Conference contest. But the host Rams matched the seven-spot with seven of their own and won it on a walk-off single in the bottom of the sixth. Joe Pender and Brady Small each had a pair of RBIs for Lemont (8-3, 5-1).

Loyola 11, Providence 10: At New Lenox, despite a two-home run, seven-RBI day from Tyler Young, the Celtics couldn’t hold off the Ramblers in a Chicago Catholic League game. Jude Allen had a double and an RBI for Providence (6-5, 3-4).

West Aurora 5, Plainfield Central 3: At Aurora, Nate Conrad doubled, and Cam Velasquez had an RBI in the SPC game for Central (11-4, 3-3). Josh Stratton struck out seven for the Wildcats.

Yorkville 16, Plainfield South 7: At Yorkville, Zander Tubbs drove in a pair and Brendan Pasquale doubled in the SPC game. South took the lead in the top of the fourth with a four-run inning. But the Foxes scored 10 times in the next two innings to blow it open.

Gardner-South Wilmington 14, Lexington 4 (6 inn): At Gardner, the Panthers scored 14 times in the fourth and sixth innings of the nonconference contest. Gabe McHugh had a huge day for GSW (5-4) with five hits and three driven in.

Lincoln-Way Central 21, Bolingbrook 0 (4 inn): At Bolingbrook, the visiting Knights hit four home runs in the SWSC victory. The windy conditions didn’t affect Central starting pitcher Mike Collins. Collins faced two over the minimum in tossing a four-inning no-hitter for the Knights (3-3, 1-3). Connor Husa, Mensik Landon, Tyler Albin and Nicholas SIgnorelli homered for LWC.

Putnam County 7, Seneca 3: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish couldn’t solve Putnam County starter Jackson McDonald. Whether it was on the mound, where McDonald struck out nine in six innings or at the plate, where he drove in three runs, McDonald was too much for Seneca (8-2, 7-1) in the Tri-County conference matchup. Casey Clennon had an RBI in a three-run sixth for the Irish.

Boys Volleyball

Lockport def. Providence, 25-11, 25-23: At New Lenox, the Porters earned the nonconference win over the Celtics improving to 14-2. Josh Bluhm (6 kills), Evan Dziadkowiec (10 assists, 4 blocks) and Braeden Goebbert (3 kills, 3 blocks) led the way for Lockport.

Lincoln-Way West def. St. Charles East, 25-21, 25-18: At Wheaton, a two-game sweep was a great way to start the Wheaton Warrenville South tournament for LWW (7-5). Andrew Tomaszewski paced the Warriors with 10 assists. Garrett Konopack added 11 assists and Logan Clarida 6 kills and Brian Lynch 5 kills pled the attack for West.

Lincoln-Way West def. Loyola 25-20, 25-20: At Wheaton, the Warriors completed pool play at Wheaton Warrenville South with the two-set sweep of Loyola.

Lincoln-Way East def. Naperville Central 25-19, 25-16: At Wheaton, LWE opened pool play with the two-set win over the Redhawks.

Lincoln-Way East def. Lake Park 25-18, 25-18: At Wheaton, East won its pool at Wheaton Warrenville South by defeating the Lancers.

Boys Tennis

Lincoln-Way Central 4, Sandburg 3: At New Lenox, Evan Fisk and Grant Trevarthan won the final match of the day at No. 4 doubles to secure the SWSC win for the Knights. LWC improved to 10-1 in matches this spring. Collin Bush won at singles, and the doubles teams of Juney Bai/Dom Evans and Taylor Didrickson/Trevor Braico won for the Knights.

Boys Water Polo

Lincoln-Way Central 13, Lincoln-Way West 7: At New Lenox, senior captain Tommy Crubaugh scored four times, and fellow captain Cole Koester added three in the win for the Knights in the SWSC game. Noah Leonard added two goals for Central.

Girls Water Polo

Lincoln-Way West 7, Lincoln-Way Central 6: At New Lenox, Ally Witt tallied five goals and sister Madalyn Witt stopped 13 for the Warriors in the SWSC match. Abby Karpluk and Emma Stiglic also scored for West.

Girls Lacrosse

Lincoln-Way Central 18, Sandburg 4: At New Lenox, Central improved to 7-1 on the season with the SouthWest Suburban Conference win.

Boys Track and Field

Lane Tech Invitational: At Chicago, Plainfield North put on a show in the 1,600-meter run taking the top four spots. Oliver Burns (4:30.69) won it followed by Cooper Shelton (4:31.53), Josh Bedford (4:34.69) and Ryan Tracey (4:34.74). Justin Yeazell took top honors in the discus for North (122-2). No team scores were kept.

Girls Track and Field

Wheaton North Invitational: At Wheaton, Lockport finished seventh in the Blue-Gold Invite with 31.5 points. Makenna Skoczlas won the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 9 inches.



















