Baseball: Lincoln-Way West outlasts Minooka

NEW LENOX — The ride hasn’t been exactly smooth for the Lincoln-Way West baseball team recently.

But those experiences may have allowed them to better deal with all of the twist and turns Friday morning’s nonconference matchup with Minooka provided.

As such, the Warriors were able to respond with a five-run bottom of the fifth inning to carry them to a 12-10 victory.

It was a welcome change from the day previous for the Warriors, as they held a five-run lead over Lockport needing to record just four more outs but were unable to hang on in a 14-13 loss.

“Coming back off that loss last night, today was sort of like deja vu,” Lincoln-Way West coach Jake Zajc said. “We jump ahead, and bounce back and it was sort of like that game. But last night we didn’t make enough plays. But today we made three nice catches in the outfield in the last innings to secure that win. It’s a good feeling to go from one to the next and prove to our guys that the hard work will pay off as long as we start making plays.”

Zajc pointed out the notable defensive plays made by his outfield in the late innings and with a swirling wind that reeked havoc on every defenders ability to make what would ordinarily be considered routine and successful defensive effort deserved a commendation.

Between walks, well hit baseballs and some not so well hit baseballs that fell for hits anyway, both teams had an army of baserunners at their disposal nearly every inning. The two teams combined for 38 baserunners on the day and both had ample opportunities to blow the game open with a big inning and both squads capitalized on nearly all of their chances.

Minooka started things off with a three-run first inning getting a pair of doubles from Mike Murphy and Andrew Mack to build the early cushion. Lincoln-Way West got one back in its half of the first but waited until its half of the third to make a real impact.

Walks loaded the bases before Laz Liriano connected for an RBI single and Cooper Burkel drove home two more with a triple. In all the first seven batters of the inning reached, with six of them eventually scoring to give Lincoln-Way West a 7-3 lead.

Lincoln-Way West’s Harrison Scroggins makes a throw to first against Minooka. Friday, April 15, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

That deja vu that Zajc spoke off struck back with full force over the next two innings as Minooka put up three spots in both the fourth and fifth inning to give the Indians new life and a new lead of 9-7.

Minooka pitching woes led to the Warriors loading the bases with one out and an Aiden Healy infield hit pulled the Warriors to within 9-8. But the Indians were able to retire Warriors slugger Cole Crafton via a strikeout for the second out and they appeared close to wiggling off the hook, but Kaleb Wilkey wouldn’t let them swatting a pitch over the right field fence for a grand slam.

“The beginning of the bat I was looking off-speed because that’s just what I thought they were going to throw,” Wilkey said. “But they started me off with two fastballs and I heard their coaches say just throw strikes, so I knew another fastball was going to come and I got it.”

Minooka’s Mitch Thomas doubles against Lincoln-Way West. Friday, April 15, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Wilkey’s slam put Lincoln-Way West up 12-9, but as the Warriors learned nothing is guaranteed. Minooka started its half of the sixth off with a double from Mike Murphy, which led to Lincoln-Way West going to the bullpen once again (each team used four pitchers in the game) and finally finding some consistency in the form of Reagan King.

King did allow Murphy to score, but more importantly allowed no more walks and allowed just two hits of the final two frames, both of which he stranded to secure the wild win.

“As coaches you look at it, its midseason, and you want your guys to be going out there in executing,” Zajc said. “But sometimes you have to take a step back, this actually our first game at home, and its been a difficult season with that. We’re just trying to work our way through it, we haven’t really found a rhythm yet. We knew coming out here that some crazy stuff would likely happen, but we just needed to be sure we didn’t turn one mistake into two and keep battling.”







