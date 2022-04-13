Softball: Raslavicz’s pinch-hit homer sparks Lincoln-Way East past Lincoln-Way Central

NEW LENOX – Lincoln-Way East’s Kelly Raslavicz is a slap hitter. Meaning, she bats left-handed and tries to slap at the ball and put it on the ground toward the left side of the infield, forcing the defense to make a play.

It stands to reason, then, that a slap hitter isn’t usually a power hitter.

Raslavicz defied the norm Tuesday when she led off the top of the fifth in a scoreless game against rival Lincoln-Way Central and Virginia Tech-bound pitcher Lyndsey Grein.

Raslavicz worked the count to 2-2 and got a pitch to her liking. Rather than poke it the other way, however, she got around on it and sent it over the right-field fence for a home run that gave the Griffins a 1-0 lead en route to a 3-2 victory.

“I have never slapped a home run before,” Raslavicz said. “Ever. Not even in practice.

“When I hit it, I knew it hit it good, but when I got near second base I heard the dugout start cheering and the ump said it went out. I was told when I went up to bat to get a bunt down and make them make a play. I missed on the bunt, but I am very excited to have the home run.”

East (5-0, 3-0 Southwest Suburban Conference) got another run in the fifth. After Raslavicz’s home run, winning pitcher Maddy Hickey reached on an error, and courtesy runner Maddie Guide scored on a double to left by Averi Vander Woude.

Central (5-3-1, 1-2) got a run back immediately, as Skylar Swatkowski swatted the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth over the left-field fence for a home run to cut the lead to 2-1. The Knights tied it in the bottom of the sixth when Jamie Widule led off with a screaming home run off the top of the fence in left.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Jamie Widule connects against Lincoln-Way East. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

In the top of the seventh, Raslavicz led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second by Hickey. One out later, Maddie Pomykalski hit a grounder toward short. Raslavicz just missed being hit by the ball but obstructed the vision of the Central shortstop enough to have the ball bounce off her glove into center field. Raslavicz didn’t stop and came home with the winning run.

“It’s always fun to play against Lincoln-Way Central,” Raslavicz said. “They are our big rival and we know most of their girls pretty well.”

Central had a chance in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Kendall Pearson doubled and Grein was intentionally walked. A grounder to second by Kayley Kmak caused Grein and East second baseman Chloe Geijer to collide, and Grein was called out for interference. The game ended on a popup to short.

Grein finished with 10 strikeouts, and she allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits. Hickey matched her pitch for pitch, allowing seven hits and two runs, both earned, while fanning four.

Lincoln-Way East’s Maddy Hickey delivers a pitch against Lincoln-Way Central. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“This was a great win for us,” East coach Elizabeth Hyland said. “These are the types of games you want to be a part of and can help get you ready for the post-season.

“Kelly Raslavicz did a great job. We wanted her to make contact and make the pitcher work hard, and she certainly did that. And Maddy Hickey was phenominal. She pitched against them last year in the sectional final, so that just built her confidence in tough situations.”

For Central, it was a tough-luck loss.

“Lyndsey (Grein) was excellent today, like she always is. We just had some bad breaks. There was no quit in our girls. They love to compete, and they did a great job. Skylar Swatkowski and Jamie Widule came through with some big hits for us, and that’s how our team has been. It’s always someone else’s day to step up.

“It’s always fun to play against Lincoln-Way East. We are friendly rivals, we know the coaches from being in the same district. It’s fun to compete against them because they have really been the standard of excellence.”