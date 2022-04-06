Softball: Minooka rides extra-base hits to easy win over JCA

MINOOKA – Minooka’s softball team started hitting right from the beginning of Tuesday afternoon’s nonconference game against Joliet Catholic Academy, and the Indians didn’t stop until the bottom of the fourth when an RBI single by Mackenzie Mazzocchi put the final touch on a 15-0, four-inning victory.

After Minooka pitcher Peyton Lowden held JCA scoreless in the top of the first, the Indians’ Anna McClimon led off the bottom of the first. After fouling off two two-strike pitches with long fouls, she waited a bit longer and sent a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left for a 1-0 Minooka lead.

It was a sign of what was to come.

“Obviously, it feels good to lead off a game with a home run,” said McClimon, who finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and just missed a grand slam in the fourth when a drive to center hit near the top of the fence. “I was just looking for a quality at-bat.

“Everyone in our lineup is a hitter. If it’s not your day, then someone else will pick you up. We have hitters up and down the lineup.”

That was evident in the rest of the first inning. Mazzocchi walked and came home on a two-run homer to left by Chloe Kohnhorst. After two groundouts, Madison Kelly (3 for 3, 3 RBIs) came off the bench to pinch-hit for Olivia Hristov, and Kelly singled to left. Riley Hickey followed with the Indians’ third homer of the inning, a two-run shot to center, for a 5-0 Minooka lead.

Minooka’s Megan Medlin connects for a RBI double against Joliet Catholic. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“Madison is only a sophomore, and she is coming off a knee injury,” Minooka coach Mark Brown said. “This was the first day she could see action, and she came in cold off the bench and got three hits.

“Our girls were ready. Our bats were cold Friday at the WJOL Tournament, but they were ready to hit today. Getting three homers in the first inning really helped Peyton be able to attack the strike zone when she was pitching.”

Lowden limited JCA (2-4) to three hits in four innings while striking out five.

Meanwhile, the Minooka bats kept booming.

The Indians finished with 17 hits, eight for extra bases. McClimon led off the bottom of the second with a single and that was followed by a single off the bat of Mazzocchi (2 for 3, RBI). An out later, Megan Medlin (2 for 3, HR, double, 2 RBIs), doubled in McClimon and a single by Lowden scored Mazzocchi. Kelly then hit a two-run double to left scoring Medlin and courtesy runner Kenzie Huey for a 9-0 lead after two innings.

The Indians went down in order in the bottom of the third, but Medlin opened the bottom of the fourth with a long home run that cleared the scoreboard in left. Lowden then reached on an error and came home on a single by Kelly. Pinch-hitter Huey singled and pinch-hitter Kara Haake walked to load the bases. A single by Taylor Mackin drove in Kelly. McClimon lined a pitch off the top of the center field fence for a double that scored Huey and Haake. Mazzocchi then singled in Mackin to invoke the 15-run rule after four innings.

Joliet Catholic’s Camryn Kinsella connects against Minooka. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“Everyone played well today,” Brown said. “The defense was good, Peyton threw the ball well, and the bats really came alive.”

“We knew from Friday that they could hit the ball,” JCA coach Tina Kinsella said. “On Friday, they hit a lot of line drives and grounders, but they put the ball in play. Today they were able to get them up in the air.

“As we get more innings on the field, we will get better. This is only our third game day. It’s hard to get into a rhythm at the plate when you aren’t seeing live pitching very often.”