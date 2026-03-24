Omega Plumbing, Heating and Cooling - Assessing the Health of Your Sump Pump Before Rainy Season Begins (Provided)

Spring storms can arrive quickly and bring heavy rainfall that tests your home’s drainage system. A dependable sump pump plays a critical role in protecting basements and crawl spaces from water intrusion.

Because sump pumps operate out of sight, they are often overlooked until a problem arises. However, a preventive inspection before the rainy season begins can help homeowners avoid costly water damage, foundation issues, and mold growth. If your pump is more than seven to ten years old or cycles frequently during storms, it may be time for a professional assessment.

It is also important to consider whether your home’s drainage patterns have changed.

Landscaping shifts, clogged gutters, or soil settling around the foundation can increase the volume of water entering the sump pit. A system that once handled typical rainfall may struggle under heavier conditions.

Before heavy rains arrive, homeowners can perform a few simple checks:

Pour water into the sump pit to confirm the pump activates properly

Inspect the discharge line to ensure water flows away from the foundation

Listen for grinding, rattling, or unusually loud operation

While these steps are helpful, a full inspection goes further. An expert technician from Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling will evaluate the float switch, test the check valve, inspect electrical connections, and confirm the pump is operating at the proper capacity. They can also determine whether a battery backup system is appropriate. Severe storms often cause power outages, and without backup power, your sump pump cannot operate when it is needed most.

Warning signs such as short cycling, visible corrosion, or delayed startup should not be ignored. Addressing small mechanical issues early can prevent major cleanup and repair costs later.

Before the next heavy rainfall, schedule a sump pump inspection with Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. Their team can help ensure your system is ready to protect your home when it matters most.

Omega Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

521 Oak Leaf Court, Unit A

Joliet, IL 60436

815-773-0808

www.omegaplumbing.com