Joliet Catholic Academy Invites Local Students to Experience High School Life

Are you a prospective high school student wondering what a typical school day is like at Joliet Catholic Academy? Instead of just reading about it in a brochure, JCA is offering local families a chance to experience it firsthand this April.

All 7th grade students from area private and public schools are invited to JCA’s annual Step-Up Day. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 17. It’s a direct way for visiting students to spend a morning experiencing the life of an Angel or Hilltopper before making high school decisions next year.

“JCA’s 7th Grade Step-Up Day is a great way for students to get a feel for our JCA family environment and give them insight into everyday life as Joliet Catholic Academy students,” said Joliet Catholic Academy Director of Admissions Jared Voss.

During Step-Up Day, students are assigned to a JCA homeroom and follow a schedule of mini-classes. These sessions move quickly and focus on hands-on activities like science experiments, fine arts performances, and interactive games. It’s a chance for students to check out electives and subjects they won’t typically find in a junior high classroom. Lunch is included, with a free meal provided by Quest Food Management in the JCA cafeteria.

The day’s agenda will also allow students to meet up with members from almost 40 clubs, organizations, honor societies, and sports teams to ask questions of the moderators, coaches and JCA students. The day culminates with an official High School Pep Assembly.

Individuals who are interested in participating can sign up at this link: https://jcaonlineorg.finalsite.com/fs/form-manager/view/0518fdbf-ca10-4f78-8647-6b877f84fee7 .

Students coming with their school will fill out the permission form given to them through their school. Contact JCA Admissions at (815) 741-0500 if you are unsure if your school is attending. Registration will close April 1, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org