Silver Cross Named One of Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals for 2026

Silver Cross Hospital has been named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals list for 2026, marking the eighth consecutive year the hospital has appeared in the annual rankings. In fact, Silver Cross has earned a spot on the prestigious list every year since it was first introduced, earning the added title of “All-Time Champion” by Newsweek.

Silver Cross also received recognition in two areas frequently cited by patients and healthcare stakeholders as most important: infection prevention and patient experience. These areas are among several metrics Newsweek reports as part of its annual assessment.

The World’s Best Hospitals list is developed in partnership with Statista and incorporates multiple data sources, including:

Hospital quality performance indicators

Recommendations from medical experts such as physicians, hospital managers, and healthcare professionals

Patient experience survey results

Data from Statista’s Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey

These components are intended to provide a broad view of hospital performance across clinical outcomes, operational processes, and patient‑reported factors.

Michael Mutterer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Cross Hospital, noted the collective effort behind the hospital’s continued placement on the list. “Being named one of the World’s Best Hospitals for the eighth year in a row is a remarkable accomplishment, but what makes it even more meaningful is knowing how we earned it,” he said, “by our entire Silver Cross Family—employees, medical staff members and volunteers—working TOGETHER, supporting each other, and putting our patients at the center of every decision we make. You have my pledge Silver Cross will continue to raise the bar on excellence for the communities we serve.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2026 ranking includes hospitals from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. The countries were selected based on multiple comparability factors, such as standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability.

The awards list can be viewed at World’s Best Hospitals 2026 - Newsweek Rankings .

Nationally Recognized for Quality, Safety and Experience

The 2026 Newsweek ranking is in addition to Silver Cross earning:

For more information about Silver Cross Hospital, or to find a provider on its medical staff, visit silvercross.org .

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: 815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org