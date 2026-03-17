March is Save Your Vision Month: Protecting Your Retinal Health

March is recognized as Save Your Vision Month, a timely reminder that protecting your eyesight requires more than simply updating your glasses prescription. Many of the most serious threats to vision begin quietly and progress without pain or obvious warning signs. Taking a proactive approach to eye health can make a meaningful difference in long-term vision outcomes.

The retina, at the back of the eye, converts light into signals sent to the brain, enabling clear vision. Healthy retinal function allows us to read, drive, recognize faces, and stay independent. When retinal conditions occur, vision can distort, blur, or become permanently impaired if untreated.

Several retinal conditions affect adults as they age, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears or detachments, and macular holes. Risk increases for those with diabetes, high blood pressure, family history, or are over age 50. Managing chronic conditions can reduce retinal damage risk.

One challenge with retinal disease is that symptoms can be very subtle at first. Patients may notice floaters, flashes of light, waviness in straight lines, dark spots, or gradual changes in central vision. Because early detection often leads to more successful treatment outcomes, routine comprehensive eye exams are essential.

Advances in retinal care have dramatically improved treatment options. Today, therapies may include precision laser procedures, in-office injections that reduce swelling or abnormal blood vessel growth, and minimally invasive surgical techniques designed to repair retinal damage and preserve vision.

Save Your Vision Month serves as an important reminder to not ignore changes in eyesight. Protecting your retinal health is an investment in your independence, safety, and quality of life.

If you are experiencing changes in your vision or are due for a retinal evaluation, contact Dr. Ankit Desai and the team at Windy City Retina to schedule an appointment. Their experienced team is dedicated to providing advanced care to help preserve and protect your eyesight.

For more information, please contact:

Windy City Retina – Ankit Desai

15905 S Frederick St, Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

Ph: 815-714-9115

www.windycityretina.com

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