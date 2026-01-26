Silver Cross Hospital Earns 4‑Star Rating on Forbes’ Inaugural Top Hospitals List

Silver Cross Hospital is pleased to announce it has been named to the inaugural ForbesTop Hospitals 2026 list, earning a prestigious 4‑star rating among the nation’s top acute care hospitals. This recognition underscores the hospital’s continued commitment to exceptional patient outcomes, safety, value and experience. Silver Cross joins an elite group that consistently deliver high-quality care across key metrics.

Forbes’ first-ever Top Hospitals list evaluated more than 5,400 U.S. general acute care hospitals using 56 quality measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The ranking methodology was based on four pillars—outcomes (55%), best practices (20%), value (15%), and patient experience (10%)—with clinical results adjusted for social determinants of health to ensure fair comparisons. Not surprisingly, outcomes were weighted heaviest because of their significance in evaluating hospital performance.

Of the approximately 2,500 hospitals that met inclusion criteria, those earning 4 or 5 stars were featured in the Top Hospitals list.

Only 509 hospitals nationwide, including Silver Cross, received an overall rating of four stars. Additionally,Silver Cross is the only Will County hospital that was named to the list—and one of only 28 hospitals in Illinois.

In addition, Silver Cross earned 5 stars for patient outcomes, which includes clinical measures such as readmission rates, infection and mortality.

“Earning a spot on Forbes’ Top Hospitals list is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, Silver Cross Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer. “Every member of our team—from clinicians to support staff—shares a passion for delivering safe, compassionate, exceptional care. This recognition belongs to our entire Silver Cross Family, because TOGETHER we continue to raise the bar on excellence.”

For more information about Silver Cross Hospital, visit silvercross.org .

