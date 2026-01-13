Exciting Opportunities Ahead for Future Celtics at Providence Catholic

There are many terrific opportunities coming up for students who are interested in becoming part of the Providence Catholic High School community!

Prospective students who were unable to attend the original Placement Exam can still participate in the Make-Up Placement Exam on January 19 at 8 a.m. This exam is an important first step in the admissions process, helping determine academic placement and next steps.

All students who take the Placement Exam will receive a special Providence Catholic sweatshirt for the Class of 2030. Details regarding drop-off, pick-up, and exam-day logistics will be shared the week of the test, and students will leave with an information packet outlining next steps, important dates, and scholarship application details. Register online at www.providencecatholic.org !

Future Celtics are also invited to experience school spirit firsthand through Spring Junior High Nights. These events allow prospective students to cheer on the Celtics and get a feel for the excitement of Providence Catholic athletics. Join us for Junior High Night on January 28 for boys basketball. Parents must register their students in advance at providencecatholic.org/admissions/junior-high-nights/ .

For students who want a deeper look at daily life at Providence Catholic, Shadow Days for 7th and 8th graders offer an immersive experience. Prospective students spend the full day on campus shadowing a current student, attending classes, meeting faculty, and learning about extracurricular opportunities.

Shadow Days are offered throughout the winter and spring, including a Super Celtic Shadow Day on March 13. Register at providencecatholic.org/admissions/shadow-days/ . For families unable to attend a Shadow Day, personal tours are available year-round.

For more information, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org