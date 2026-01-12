Brighten and Smooth Skin with Eterna MedSpa’s January Specials

This month, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is making it easier than ever to give your skincare routine a boost with January specials on both the Vital C Facial and Laser Hair Removal. Here’s what to know:

1. Vital C Facial. The harsh winter air often strips the skin of its natural moisture, which can result in a tired or dull appearance. The Vital C Facial uses the power of vitamin C to reveal your inner glow. The treatment starts with a thorough double cleanse and a vitamin C exfoliation to clear away dead skin cells.

Next, warm steam and an enzyme mask are used to soften the skin for gentle extractions. While an antioxidant mask works to nourish the face, a relaxing hand and arm massage with vitamin C cream is performed. The treatment wraps up with the application of vitamin C serum, moisturizer, and eye cream to lock in the results and leave the skin looking bright. The Vital C Facial is available at 15% off all month.

2. Laser Hair Removal. Even though the warmer months are still a ways off, January is the ideal time to start Laser Hair Removal. Eterna’s advanced DiolazeXL Laser Hair Removal procedure safely eliminates unwanted hair and can be used on most areas, including the bikini, legs, arms, back, and face.

During laser treatment, a diode laser beam passes through the skin towards hair follicles. The penetrating energy then heats up the root of the hair, which in turn prevents future hair growth. A typical series involves 6 to 8 treatments. Clients can save 15% on sessions this month.

In addition to these offers, in January clients can also receive $75 off a CollagenPIN treatment, $150 off a Cellenis PRP treatment, and 15% off all Image Skincare products.

For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/