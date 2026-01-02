Anti-Aging Treatments Featured as January Specials at Eterna MedSpa

If the winter weather has left your skin feeling dull, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is helping clients start the year off right with discounts in January on two anti-aging treatments: Collagen P.I.N. Microneedling and Cellenis PRP. Here’s what to know:

1. Collagen P.I.N. Microneedling. “This is the ultimate way to hit the reset button on your skin,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The treatment works by creating tiny, microscopic tears in the skin’s surface. While these “micro-injuries” are invisible to the naked eye, they send a powerful message to the dermis to begin an immediate repair process. As your body heals, fresh collagen is stimulated and pushed to the surface of the skin. This causes the skin to tighten up significantly while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Clients can receive $75 off a Collagen P.I.N. treatment in January.

2. Cellenis PRP. “The cutting-edge technology uses the body’s own healing properties to restore volume and revitalize skin from within,” Malinowski said.

The treatment begins by drawing a small amount of your blood, from which the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is isolated. PRP is a powerful concentration of growth factors your body uses to regenerate tissue. The Cellenis system then pairs this plasma with its Derma PRP technology to create a unique, filler-like gel. A single session can create up to 6 syringes of this natural volumizer. In January, clients can receive $150 off a Cellenis PRP treatment.

Eterna is also offering several other ways to refresh your look this month. Enjoy 15% off the Vital C Facial for a boost of hydration, plus 15% off all Image Skincare products to keep your glow going at home. It’s also the perfect time to prepare for summer with 15% off Laser Hair Removal.

For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please contact:

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/